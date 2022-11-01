HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.

RIDGEWAY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO