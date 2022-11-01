Read full article on original website
10 festive Christmas coloring pages
Holiday activities for kids are a great idea to keep the little ones busy and having fun during the busy end-of-year season. If you're playing the part of hostess and getting dinner menus organized, shopping for gifts and holiday home decor then keep the kiddos occupied with fun Christmas coloring pages.
Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas
Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.
