Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8:30 tonight, the Wethersfield Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on the Berlin Turnpike southbound in the area of Pawtucket Ave. Numerous police officers, fire and ambulance personnel were dispatched and arrived at the...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash

Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Shots fired in catalytic converter theft

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say gunshots were fired Wednesday on Chapel Road in South Windsor in an attempted catalytic converter theft. A business owner at 400 Chapel Road spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in his parking lot around 10 p.m. Wednesday with two thieves underneath a truck. The thieves...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown

Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery

A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Anita M. Bryant, 52, of 22 Twin Oaks, New Milford, was charged Oct. 20 with having a dog or cat with no rabies vaccination, failure to comply with dog ownership requirements and cruelty to animals. Jeffrey Higgins, 34, of 1 Tulip St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 20 with second degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT

