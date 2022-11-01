Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike
Eyewitness News
Police: Woman dead after being struck by car on Berlin Turnpike
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
NBC Connecticut
Multiple People Injured in Hartford Crash
Multiple people are injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Hartford on Wednesday morning. Police said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and the vehicle that was hit rear-ended a wheelchair services vehicle on Kensington Street. At least two vehicles appear to be damaged from the crash. Investigators said two...
New Britain Herald
Suspect rammed New Britain police cruiser, tried ditching stolen gun: police
NEW BRITAIN – A police officer’s cruiser was intentionally struck Wednesday night by a suspect who was later found trying to ditch a stolen firearm. Police have not identified the suspect or indicated if he faces charges yet. The incident began Wednesday night on Ash Street, where a...
New Britain police car hit in hit-and-run
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Crash at a Waterbury crash site
A car crashes into the scene of a deadly accident in Waterbury before taking off and sending police on a ten-minute, four mile chase through the Connecticut town.
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
Shots fired in catalytic converter theft
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say gunshots were fired Wednesday on Chapel Road in South Windsor in an attempted catalytic converter theft. A business owner at 400 Chapel Road spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in his parking lot around 10 p.m. Wednesday with two thieves underneath a truck. The thieves...
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
NBC Connecticut
One in Critical Condition, One Stable After Crash in Middletown
Two people were injured in a crash in Middletown Wednesday evening and one is in critical condition, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Saybrook roads just after 4:30 p.m. and determined that a 19-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection in his 2006 Chevy Cobalt when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a 2018 Toyota Camry being operated by a 63-year-old man, police said.
Eyewitness News
Washington St. in Middletown reopens after serious crash
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Washington Street in Middletown is back open Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash. Fire officials said the westbound side of Washington St. was closed at Newfield St. It has since reopened. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said. Fire, police and ambulances are...
NBC Connecticut
Brother and Sister Arrested in Connection to Middletown Armed Robbery
A brother and sister duo have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Middletown in August, police said. Authorities said the siblings were meeting up with a person for a Facebook Marketplace car sale at McDonalds on South Main Street. The siblings from New Britain, 22-year-old Valerie Meneses and 24-year-old John Villegas, allegedly conspired to steal the car at gunpoint.
Police locate missing woman in Springfield
Springfield police have located a 40-year-old woman that was reported missing Thursday morning.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Anita M. Bryant, 52, of 22 Twin Oaks, New Milford, was charged Oct. 20 with having a dog or cat with no rabies vaccination, failure to comply with dog ownership requirements and cruelty to animals. Jeffrey Higgins, 34, of 1 Tulip St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 20 with second degree...
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
