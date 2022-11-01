ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW

Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event

That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
Yardbarker

The Miz's secret revealed by Johnny Gargano during WWE Raw

Johnny Gargano sat down for an interview with Byron Saxton to reveal "the truth" about The Miz. The segment was produced similarly to a CBS' "60 Minutes" segment. Gargano talked about being close to Dexter Lumis and the family falling apart because he lost his job and Miz took advantage of Lumis.
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT

WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
itrwrestling.com

Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel

On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
tjrwrestling.net

Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At Live Event

Footage has emerged of Rhea Ripley calling out a fan for being a “dirty little boy” after they asked the star to spit in their face. On the 30th of October, Rhea Ripley was in action alongside her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match on a WWE live event in Mexico against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio.
wrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Whether Tyler Breeze Will Ever Wrestle Again

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has been somewhat in the news lately, largely related to teases regarding the return of Da Party, the video game group consisting of Breeze and AEW and WWE wrestlers Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Xavier Woods. All is quiet on the "return to the ring" front, however, as Breeze has yet to wrestle a match since his WWE release in June 2021.
Fightful

STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22): Syuri vs. Maika, Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa, And More

For the first time in a long time, STARDOM was back for a traditional, non-tournament pay-per-view as Thursday was the Hiroshima Goddess Festival. The show featured multiple title matches including Syuri defending the World of Stardom Championship against Maika in the main event and Mina Shirakawa challenging Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration

Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
Fightful

Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
Fightful

Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return

Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
