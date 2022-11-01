Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
Yardbarker
The Miz's secret revealed by Johnny Gargano during WWE Raw
Johnny Gargano sat down for an interview with Byron Saxton to reveal "the truth" about The Miz. The segment was produced similarly to a CBS' "60 Minutes" segment. Gargano talked about being close to Dexter Lumis and the family falling apart because he lost his job and Miz took advantage of Lumis.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At Live Event
Footage has emerged of Rhea Ripley calling out a fan for being a “dirty little boy” after they asked the star to spit in their face. On the 30th of October, Rhea Ripley was in action alongside her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match on a WWE live event in Mexico against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/1): Toni Storm, Rey Fenix, Best Friends In Action
AEW Dark (11/1) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) def. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn) Kip Sabian def. Dean Alexander. Nyla Rose def. Leva Bates. Marina Shafir...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Whether Tyler Breeze Will Ever Wrestle Again
Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has been somewhat in the news lately, largely related to teases regarding the return of Da Party, the video game group consisting of Breeze and AEW and WWE wrestlers Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Xavier Woods. All is quiet on the "return to the ring" front, however, as Breeze has yet to wrestle a match since his WWE release in June 2021.
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results (11/3/22): Syuri vs. Maika, Saya Kamitani vs. Mina Shirakawa, And More
For the first time in a long time, STARDOM was back for a traditional, non-tournament pay-per-view as Thursday was the Hiroshima Goddess Festival. The show featured multiple title matches including Syuri defending the World of Stardom Championship against Maika in the main event and Mina Shirakawa challenging Saya Kamitani for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.
Report: WWE Releases Multiple NXT Superstars Including Bodhi Hayward & Sloane Jacobs
WWE Releases - November 1. Bodhi Hayward - Was a member of Chase U and regularly appeared on TV as part of the group. Debuted on TV in January 2022. Sloane Jacobs - Made TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. Competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
Aussie Open Returns! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/3/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 3, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. - X-Division Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. - Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Moose vs. Ace Austin. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Yuya Uemura vs....
WWE Series Starring Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Coming To Hulu, WWE Raw Re-Air Rights Extended
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are coming to Hulu. During the 2022 third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan announced that a new series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be coming to Hulu. A premiere date was not announced. Khan also said WWE and Hulu reached an extension for...
Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return
Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Brock Anderson Talks AEW Rampage Tag Match Against FTR, Reveals CM Punk Gave Him Advice Afterwards
Brock Anderson recalls his first time squaring off against FTR. On the January 28, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson teamed up to face FTR in tag team action. After teaming on episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation for months, this was Anderson and Johnson's first time wrestling together on television.
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Fightful
