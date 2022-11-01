Read full article on original website
WTRF
cityofweirton.com
Street Closure on 16th Street, Wheeling, to Begin Monday, November 2, 2022. Ohio County, W.Va. – A portion of 16th Street in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will be closed beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, through Monday, November 28, 2022, with the exceptions of November 18, 2022, and November 24th to November 27th. This closure is necessary to allow contractors to install a stormwater pipe. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
cityofweirton.com
Ramp Closures near US 250/Interstate 470 Interchange (Wheeling) to Begin Monday, November 7, 2022
Ohio County, W.Va. – Multiple ramps near the US 250/Interstate 470 Interchange, in Wheeling, will have alternating closures including 26th Street, 27th Street, 18th Street and Interstate 470, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning on Monday, November 7, 2022, through Friday November 11, 2022, for road maintenance. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and follow the detour signs.
Possible Highlands interchange making progress
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been some progress made on the second interchange proposal at the Highlands. Ohio County Commission President Randy Wharton gave that update while speaking to the Rotary Club of Wheeling. Wharton said the commissioners recently met with the Department of Highways to get a more clear picture of the project. Once […]
Yellow school bus rides green at Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop. Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia. Their new electric school […]
WFMJ.com
ODOT completes $5.7M project to straighten Calcutta Smith Ferry Road
It took $5.7 million and the excavation of 152,910 cubic yards of dirt, but a highway in Columbiana County should be safer for drivers for now. Completion of an Ohio Department of Transportation project along one mile of Calcutta Smith Ferry Road was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
cityofweirton.com
Boil Water Lift -Avenue D and the alley between Avenue D and E
The Weirton Area Water Board reports that as of 7:30 a.m. the Boil Water Notice put into effect for residents & Businesses located on Avenue D and the alley between Avenue D and E and any other businesses or residents in that area who experienced low, or no water pressure is being lifted. Residents and businesses in the affected areas may resume using purchased water from the Weirton Area Water Board without any restrictions or requirement to boil their water.
WTAP
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The name of the victim who died in a vehicle wreck Wednesday morning has been released, according to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mark Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene. Doyle was...
Demolition set to begin for park in Wheeling
Demolition is set to begin for a park in Wheeling. Demolition at the Edgington Lane Park in the City’s Woodsdale neighborhood is slated to begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 in preparation for the playground revitalization project. Wheeling says the playground rehabilitation will increase the safety, quality and attractiveness of the park and playground amenities. Mulch will […]
cityofweirton.com
Veteran's Day - City of Weirton Administrative Offices Closed
All City of Weirton administrative offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. The collection schedule for garbage and recyclables will remain the same; it WILL NOT be altered. The Weirton Transit Bus Corporation's office hours and bus schedule will remain the same; it...
Washington County implosion surprises fire department
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township addressed a controlled implosion In Washington County near the Monongahela River Tuesday. The department said a controlled implosion was set off at the former Duquesne Light Elrama Power Station at 1 Duquesne Light Way in Union Township.
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Fatal Crash On Route 19
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident yesterday in Jackson Township. The three vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 528. Police say 44-year-old Chad Kozay of Coraopolis was driving a pickup from Route 528 when he went through a red light...
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
cityofweirton.com
General Election Day - City of Weirton Administrative Offices Closed
All City of Weirton administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in observance of WV Election Day. The collection schedule for garbage and recyclables will remain the same; it WILL NOT be altered. The Weirton Transit Bus Corporation's office hours and bus schedule will remain the same;...
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
Man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Washington County man died Sunday evening after crashing the motorcycle he was driving just south of Finleyville, according to the Washington County Coroner. Frank Eckels, 54, of Carroll Township, was driving the motorcycle south just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 88 in Union Township when he crossed the center line near the intersection with Patterson Road. The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will […]
