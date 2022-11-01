Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Impressive Start Propels K-State Past Washburn in Exhibition Play, 76-49
– Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since the second exhibition...
ksal.com
Kansas Landmarks to Light the World in Teal
Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s awareness. The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
Comments / 0