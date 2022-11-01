Landmarks across Kansas will light up in teal Thursday night in support of Alzheimer’s awareness. The Flint Hills Discover Center, Lied Center of Kansas and other Kansas landmarks, together with more than 800 other buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3rd to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO