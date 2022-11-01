Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
northwestmoinfo.com
Powerball Jackpot Increases to $1.6 Billion
(Radio Iowa) Strong sales across the country have pushed the Powerball Jackpot higher again for Saturday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer. “It’s a world record for tomorrow’s drawing it’s an estimated one-point-six (1.6) billion annuity, 782-point-four million cash option,” she says. Neubauer says the sales have picked up dramatically in Iowa.
