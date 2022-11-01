Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
AL.com
Want to see ‘Hamilton’ in Birmingham? Here’s how to get single tickets
If you want to see “Hamilton” in Birmingham, but aren’t up for a season subscription to the Broadway in Birmingham series ... well, don’t fret. “Hamilton” is scheduled for 16 performances here in 2023: Jan. 24-Feb. 4 at the BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North.
The Cullman Tribune
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
wbhm.org
Elias Hendricks brings classical soul to Birmingham with Vox Fortura
Singer and Birmingham native Elias Hendricks has a career that has taken him all over the world. He’s performed musical theater in Hong Kong in The Lion King and in London in Motown: The Musical. He also founded the vocal quartet Vox Fortura which brings audiences what he calls “classical soul.” The group won accolades on Britain’s Got Talent. Hendricks moved back to Birmingham in 2021. Vox Fortuna will perform this Sunday at the Lyric Theatre. He spoke with WBHM’s Cody Short.
Bham Now
Magic of Model Trains is back, November 19 + more holiday events to enjoy
As the holidays roll in, so does Birmingham’s most exciting and beloved exhibit—the Magic of Model Trains at McWane Science Center. Read on for details on this must-see experience beginning November 19, plus what else is in store this holiday season at Birmingham’s favorite science museum. Ad.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
birminghamtimes.com
What Makes Birmingham One of America’s Best Food Cities, According to Celebrity Chef
It’s no secret celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern loves the food in Birmingham. He’s been singing the city’s praises for almost 10 years since he filmed an episode of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Food” here in 2013. This past March, Zimmern threw a personal spotlight on...
Bham Now
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale
The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Bham Now
5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October
If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
AL.com
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. Here’s what to know
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. The Birmingham FOOD+Culture Festival will bring chefs, farmers, writers, food makers, distillers, and winemakers to highlight the culinary scene in and around the Birmingham area. The concept for the festival was inspired by the 43rd annual International Association of Culinary...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
Bham Now
4 things to love about Mercantile on Morris, including a Parisian-inspired bar [VIDEO]
When you think about iconic Birmingham spots, Morris Avenue probably tops the list. Whether you’re looking to shop, grab coffee with a friend or find that perfect romantic dinner spot, there’s something for everyone at Mercantile on Morris. Want to know our favorite parts of this Orchestra Partners mixed-use development? Let’s dive in.
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Bham Now
Dabb’N on 3rd sets up “Everybody Park” for vendors, small businesses and entrepreneurs
Nia Lewis, owner of A Dab of This and A Dab of That food truck, recently opened a vendor park called Dabb’N on 3rd, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The site, which was formerly a car dealership, allows local mobile vendors to set up and sell their goods alongside popular food trucks. The park opened this fall at 1040 3rd Avenue W. 35215.
wvtm13.com
BHM Xpress line serving 1,000 riders daily
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Earnest Batie experienced Birmingham's Bus Rapid Transit system for the first time Wednesday. Since he claims it shaved ninety minutes off his normal trip to town, it's safe to say the express bus service is living up to its name. "It was great. Excellent. I like...
High School Football PRO
Birmingham, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson-Olin High School football team will have a game with Center Point High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
AL.com
Birmingham rental prices still high but ‘moving in the right direction’
Rent is still rising in Birmingham, but not at the rate it has been for the past year, according to a statistical analysis. Researchers with the University of Alabama’s Alabama Center of Real Estate (ACRE), Florida Atlantic’s Real Estate Initiative, and Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lucas Institute for Real Estate Development & Finance, are out with a survey of rental properties in 100 metro areas around the U.S.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
wbrc.com
Community members react to frightening incidents at Temple Beth-El
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El is back open for service after first responders were called there twice in one day. It all started around 5 a.m. on Friday when Birmingham Police Department (BPD) got a call of a fire under the building. That’s when they found that a propane tank wrapped in clothing that had been ignited. There was no damage to the synagogue and no one was injured.
Comments / 0