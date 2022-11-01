Read full article on original website
Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
Soccer-World Cup the test of Qatar's expensive bid to develop homegrown talent
DOHA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - When Qatar play Ecuador in the World Cup showpiece opener on Nov. 20, an 18-year, billion dollar national project to build a respectable - and possibly competitive - national squad will be put to the test.
CBS Sports
The Golazo Newsletter: How USMNT stack up against 2022 World Cup field in Qatar, plus futures odds, more
Greetings! Today marks the start of the sixth and last round of the Champions League group stage. And, while many of the biggest teams in the tournament have already either punched their ticket to the knockout stage (Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc.) or crashed ignominiously out of the event (see you later Barcelona and Juventus) several sides like Tottenham and AC Milan have their fates hanging in the balance.
Who could take Tunisia’s spot if they are kicked out of the World Cup?
Tunisia could be expelled from the 2022 World Cup due to governmental interference, but who could replace them at the tournament?
wpgxfox28.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times
Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
bitcoinist.com
Visa Drops New Soccer NFT Collection In Buildup To Qatar World Cup
Visa has dropped a new soccer NFT collection in partnership with Crypto.com, as the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar approaches closer. Visa Has Unveiled New Soccer NFT Collection “Masters Of Movement”. As per an announcement from Crypto.com, Visa’s new digital collectibles are now up for auction on the...
World Cup 2022: Qatar paying fans to attend and promote matches, as well as report negative comments
Qatar reportedly paid for fans across the world to attend the 2022 World Cup this month, according to The New York Times. Fans will reportedly be treated to what sounds like an all-expenses trip that will include free airfare, free match tickets and free lodging. However, Qatar also reportedly asked those fans to sign contracts that required them to sing chants, post positive accounts on social media and report posts critical of Qatar.
South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.A faster start after...
Soccer-Messi on World Cup mission in 'Last Dance' for Argentina
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has won nearly 40 trophies for club and country in an illustrious career but the Argentine forward's glittering resume has one major omission -- a World Cup winner's medal.
Soccer-'Captain America' Pulisic faces sky-high World Cup expectations
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pressure is on for "Captain America" Christian Pulisic to put on a superhero performance on his World Cup debut in Qatar, building on years of sky-high expectations from his U.S. fans.
Sporting News
Costa Rica World Cup squad 2022: All 26 players on Los Ticos national football team roster for Qatar
Costa Rica are the fourth qualifier from the North America region to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, needing to win an intercontinental playoff last summer over New Zealand. It looked bleak for Costa Rica early on in North American qualification, but they finished in spectacular fashion to secure the fourth spot for a berth into the intercontinental playoff. They emerged victorious over the Kiwis in June behind an early Joel Campbell goal.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Champions League clubs that could benefit from break; Liverpool yes, PSG and Real Madrid no
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than one month away and following this midweek's UEFA Champions League fixtures, we now know who is in the hat for next Monday's knockout phase draw. We do not know what continental soccer's top table will look like at the start of 2023, but we do know that some clubs are set to be hit harder than others. The impact of the World Cup could go a long way towards dictating who wins domestic and continental competitions, so we look at the teams most likely to be helped or hurt by Qatar this winter:
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo backed to gel squad before Qatar
Former international John Paintsil is confident that Ghana head coach Otto Addo can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
ESPN
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and the national team coaches are now beginning to name their squads. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players...
Soccer-Goal machine Taremi ready to lead Iran's World Cup push
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iran striker Mehdi Taremi's four years in Portuguese football have turned unquestioned potential into one of the most potent weapons at the disposal of national team coach Carlos Queiroz.
After year of loss, gymnast Shilese Jones wins silver at world championships | Opinion
Shilese Jones adds the all-around silver medal to her team gold in her first appearance at the world gymnastics championships.
