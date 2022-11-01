Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Contrary to popular sentiment, Dallas doesn’t tear down all of its most important historic buildings. Take the Knights of Pythias Temple at Elm and Good Latimer, built in 1916 for the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias. It was the first major building in Dallas financed by Black-owned banks and designed by a Black architect. The architect, William Sydney Pittman, was a Tuskegee Institute graduate and happened to be married to Booker T. Washington’s daughter Portia. The building held three stories of office space for Black-owned businesses, including our city’s first Black surgeon and dentist. The City of Dallas granted it landmark status in 1989. It sat vacant for years after a bank tenant moved out in the mid-1990s. But now the temple is back to its original Dallas-glam glory as The Pittman Hotel, whose name pays tribute to the architect. It’s a preservation achievement to be proud of. (AIA Dallas)

