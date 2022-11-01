Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: The history behind The Pittman Hotel and bluesman Robert Johnson
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Contrary to popular sentiment, Dallas doesn’t tear down all of its most important historic buildings. Take the Knights of Pythias Temple at Elm and Good Latimer, built in 1916 for the Grand Lodge of the Colored Knights of Pythias. It was the first major building in Dallas financed by Black-owned banks and designed by a Black architect. The architect, William Sydney Pittman, was a Tuskegee Institute graduate and happened to be married to Booker T. Washington’s daughter Portia. The building held three stories of office space for Black-owned businesses, including our city’s first Black surgeon and dentist. The City of Dallas granted it landmark status in 1989. It sat vacant for years after a bank tenant moved out in the mid-1990s. But now the temple is back to its original Dallas-glam glory as The Pittman Hotel, whose name pays tribute to the architect. It’s a preservation achievement to be proud of. (AIA Dallas)
advocatemag.com
Pecan tree at Trinity River receives protection from Texas Historic Tree Coalition
The West Dallas Gateway Pecan Tree, a 175-year-old tree which has lived through floods, drought and a city growing up around it, will now officially be protected by the Texas Historic Tree Coalition. The pecan tree overlooks the Trinity River at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and the Commerce Street...
advocatemag.com
White Rock Rowing, Dallas United Crew represent at world’s largest rowing regatta
White Rock Rowing and Dallas United Crew, two of the rowing clubs based out of White Rock Lake, recently competed at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Taking place every penultimate weekend of October, 11,000 athletes compete in front of over 200,000 spectators, making it the largest...
advocatemag.com
Central Market marks 20-year anniversary on Lovers Lane
Central Market opened an East Dallas store in June 2002. It came just four months after the grocery store chain opened its Plano store. Since then, Central Market has expanded to two other Dallas locations — one at W. Northwest Highway and Midway and one at Preston-Royal. The first Central Market opened in Austin in 1994.
advocatemag.com
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. opened 15 years ago in East Dallas
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. opened 15 years ago in Lower Greenville. The original location remains, while a second Dallas store opened five years ago, and one in Richardson opened last year. “When we opened 15 years ago, we had no idea what was ahead of us, but we believed in...
advocatemag.com
Here’s what to expect at Plomo Quesadilla Bar, planned to open in 2023
Plomo Quesadilla Bar started as a late-night operation housed in the back of a juice bar in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After years of success, owner Omar Kasim is expanding the restaurant to Dallas. Kasim graduated from the University of Arkansas with a business degree and decided to open a restaurant called...
advocatemag.com
Days are changing for trash, recycling pickup
The City of Dallas is changing its trash and recycling collection days. Changes, effective Dec. 5, are affecting 56% of Department of Sanitation customers. Right now, sanitation collects trash and recycling on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with employees working 10-12 hours each day to complete routes. The new schedule...
Comments / 0