ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Goldsboro man wanted for murder in September shooting arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man has been charged with murder nearly two months after another man died in a shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Shadell Barksdale has been charged with an open count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation. Police say on Sept. 8th at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Electronic Highway Message Boards Shot

CLAYTON – Authorities believe the same person or persons may be responsible for shooting two portable highway electronic message boards in Johnston County. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday, October 27th. A DOT contractor reported that two message boards were riddled with bullets on the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Three arrested after shots fired in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of […]
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says

CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner

CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Angier Man Linked To Break-Ins

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 34 year-old Angier man is facing numerous charges after detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office linked him to several recent breaks-ins. Tyler Grey Olive of the 14400 block of NC Highway 210, Angier is accused of breaking into a barn in the 4000 block of Raleigh Road, Clayton. The theft was discovered October 4. The victim reported several items were taken including motor oil, kayak paddles, and a bike.
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

3 Businesses Struck By Gunfire, 1 Person Injured, During Shooting

CLAYTON – On Thursday, November 3, shortly before 5:00am, Clayton Police responded to shots fired at the Circle K convenience store on US 70. Officers found the store clerk locked in a restroom and discovered windows shattered at the Circle K as well as the front glass at an adjacent Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy