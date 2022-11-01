Read full article on original website
WITN
Goldsboro man wanted for murder in September shooting arrested
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man has been charged with murder nearly two months after another man died in a shooting. The Goldsboro Police Department says 32-year-old Shadell Barksdale has been charged with an open count of murder and a misdemeanor probation violation. Police say on Sept. 8th at...
WRAL
Police investigate attempted home invasion in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted home invasion. Before 12:30 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to a home on Brigadoon Drive, in southwest Clayton. The police chief confirmed officers were investigating an attempted breaking and entering. Police were going in and out...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are investigating a shooting that took place last night. Police say they responded to a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Randall Lane last night. They then located Montario Brewington suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
jocoreport.com
Electronic Highway Message Boards Shot
CLAYTON – Authorities believe the same person or persons may be responsible for shooting two portable highway electronic message boards in Johnston County. The incidents occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday, October 27th. A DOT contractor reported that two message boards were riddled with bullets on the...
North Carolina child’s death ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
WRAL
Man shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
Man who tried to rob North Carolina bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
Juvenile arrested in teen's shooting death on Halloween night in Raleigh
Raleigh police said a male juvenile was taken into custody in the shooting death of Xzavion Lawton.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
Three arrested after shots fired in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three New Bern men were arrested Wednesday after shots were fired in the area of Watson Avenue. At 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, a New Bern police officer on patrol heard shots fired in the Watson Avenue area. The officer then saw a vehicle leaving the area at a “high rate of […]
jocoreport.com
Employee Took Merchandise Without Paying, JCSO Says
CLAYTON – An employee at a Clayton-area business has been arrested following an investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Gwyneth Caoilin McCloskey, age 22, of River Hills Drive, Clayton was charged November 1 with felony larceny by an employee. On October 22, a loss prevention official at...
cbs17
Goldsboro man charged with murder 2 months after fatal shooting, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Goldsboro man has been arrested on a murder charge nearly two months after another man was shot to death. The city’s police department says Shadell Barksdale, 32, was arrested Thursday on an open count of murder in addition to a misdemeanor probation violation.
Person shot outside Circle K on US 70 in Clayton, windows of Food Lion shattered
CLAYTON, N.C. — Two people shot at each other Thursday outside a Circle K gas station in Clayton, shattering the windows of a nearby grocery store. One person was shot in the leg, according to police. Before 5 a.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to 10081 U.S....
jocoreport.com
Burglary Suspect Shot By Homeowner
CLAYTON – A home invasion suspect was shot Thursday morning after reportedly breaking into a home. At 12:23am Thursday, Clayton Police responded to 2712 Brigadoon Drive to a reported home invasion in progress. Residents of the home told police they heard a loud noise coming from the back door...
jocoreport.com
Angier Man Linked To Break-Ins
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 34 year-old Angier man is facing numerous charges after detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office linked him to several recent breaks-ins. Tyler Grey Olive of the 14400 block of NC Highway 210, Angier is accused of breaking into a barn in the 4000 block of Raleigh Road, Clayton. The theft was discovered October 4. The victim reported several items were taken including motor oil, kayak paddles, and a bike.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
3 Businesses Struck By Gunfire, 1 Person Injured, During Shooting
CLAYTON – On Thursday, November 3, shortly before 5:00am, Clayton Police responded to shots fired at the Circle K convenience store on US 70. Officers found the store clerk locked in a restroom and discovered windows shattered at the Circle K as well as the front glass at an adjacent Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa. Employees were inside the Food Lion at the time of the shooting.
cbs17
Arrest made in fatal Raleigh Halloween shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The person suspected to have shot three juveniles, killing one on Halloween night at a North Raleigh apartment complex, has been arrested. Raleigh police announced the arrest Thursday morning, only sharing that the suspect is a male juvenile. The Monday night shooting took place just...
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of North Carolina woman’s arrest
A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her, and who filed a lawsuit against the department, had body camera footage of the September incident approved Monday and released Tuesday.
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
