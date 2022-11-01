ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

Polly's Pumpkin Patch Open on Halloween

By Brittney Merlot
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIbWa_0iuUDvOl00

CHILTON, Wis. — Polly's Pumpkin Patch is open on Halloween evening, for all your family fun!

Polly's Pumpkin Patch

Details on what you will find at the farm and how it all got started.

Chilton Corn Maze

Corn Maze changes every year, with games inside. It usually takes 1-2 hours to complete and is also open while dark.

Polly's Donuts

Made fresh donuts, with cinnamon and lots of love and time! Eat them there or bring a box home!

Corn Cannon in Cilton

Meteorologist Brittney's favorite part, the CORN CANNONS! Kids of all ages to adults find fun shooting cobbs of corn at targets.

There is SO much more... from duck races to hayrides and all the barn animals to pet.

Click HERE for more information on days and times they are open.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Advance Titan

The unexplained hauntings of The Grand explained

While October has just ended, it’s Halloween year-round for members of The Grand Oshkosh. The Grand holds the title for the oldest operating theater in the city and the most actively haunted. I sat down with two members of The Grand, Director’s Assistant Amber Hammond and Community Relations Manager Molly Templin, to bust myths and speculations about Oshkosh’s oldest theater.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

A new career begins with the opening of Port shop

Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer

Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
WHITELAW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam enters treatment program, attorney says

FALL RIVER, Wis. — The Fall River teenager accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last month has entered a treatment program after posting bond on Monday, according to his attorney. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. He’s accused of...
BEAVER DAM, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy