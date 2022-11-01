ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker: Everything to know about ex-NFL player and his Senate challenge marred by controversies

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCfFx_0iuUDoSu00

Before Herschel Walker , 60, was running for an open Senate seat in Georgia , he was best known for running for passes in the NFL .

Mr Walker, who is challenging incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock for his seat in Georgia, began his career as a professional football player with the Dallas Cowboys , where he played several positions. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants, and returned to the Cowboys for a final year before retiring in 1997.

Mr Walker has never won a Super Bowl.

Outside of his professional football career, Mr Walker has dabbled in the world of consumer foods. He opened a restaurant in Athens, Georgia, in 1984 and started his own food distribution service in 1999 called Renaissance Man Food Services.

The former football player’s arrival in politics occurred in 2014, when he appeared in a commercial supporting then-Georgia Senate candidate Jack Kingston’s campaign. He later endorsed Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Mr Walker, along with fellow Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz, was appointed to Mr Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. He was forced out by the Biden administration in 2022.

In 2021, Mr Trump encouraged Mr Walker to run against Mr Warnock for Georgia’s Senate seat. The former NFL str announced his candidacy later that year.

Mr Walker’s candidacy has been marred by past complaints of domestic violence , lampooned for his claims that he worked as a law enforcement officer , and scandals alleging he paid for an abortion for two former girlfriends despite his staunchly anti-abortion politics.

Following the abortion allegations, Mr Walker’s son, right-wing commentator Christian Walker, issued videos denouncing his father and calling him a liar for presenting himself as a devout Christian with family values.

Mr Walker divorced Christian’s mother, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, after 19 years of marriage in 2002. He is now married to Julie Blanchard. Beyond Christian, Mr Walker reportedly has two sons and a daughter who he did not acknowledge until reporting forced his hand in 2022, despite claiming that fatherless households were a "major, major problem" in the US.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Mr Walker is worth between $29m and $65m.

Mr Walker’s platform has fallen generally in-line with Maga ideology, including a strong stance against abortion, focusing on mental health as a core issue driving gun violence in America, expressing support for the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, climate scepticism, cutting federal regulations to boost the economy, opposition to transgender athletes, and leaving laws about same-sex marriage up to the states.

Comments / 10

Libby Jane
4d ago

All these campaigns Hershel was involved with yet until the 2020 presidential election, Hershel had Not voted in any elections since 2003. Hershel did Not vote for trump in 2016 even though he was part of his campaign. Voter Hypocrisy.

Reply
4
Vanessa Cummings
3d ago

This pastor spoke to the truth for Georgia , vote blue 🇺🇸💙😃🇺🇸💙😊🇺🇸💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

Reply
4
Related
People

Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms

As Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempts to bounce back from recent claims that he secretly fathered multiple children and paid a woman to undergo an abortion, some are continuing to draw attention to the claims in unique ways. Case in point: comedian Jason Selvig, who took to the stage at one of the Republican's recent campaign rallies to hand Walker a large roll of condoms.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
ALABAMA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker on Barack Obama: ‘My resume against his resume, I’ll put it up any time of the day’

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker dared Barack Obama to compare resumes after the former president questioned Mr Walker’s credentials for leadership, calling him more of a "celebrity" than a politician.Mr Obama campaigned for Mr Walker’s opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, on Friday night in Georgia.During the speech, he called Mr Walker "a celebrity that wants to be a politician," and noted that being a good football player does not qualify someone to help run the nation.“In college, [Mr Walker] was amazing. One of the best running backs of all time," Mr Obama said. "But here is the question: Does that...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West

Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
TheDailyBeast

Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia's Home Crowd Under Fire Before Saturday's Matchup

Athens, Georgia will be the epicenter of college football this weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town, as well as SEC Network’s SEC Nation and Marty & McGee. Sanford Stadium will be on full display for the entire nation when CBS broadcast kicks off its broadcast of No. 3 Georgia and ...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy