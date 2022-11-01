ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls to clear asylum backlog amid concerns over conditions at Manston centre

By Zoe Tidman
 4 days ago

The government is facing renewed calls to clear the backlog of asylum claims, amid concerns over overcrowding and a disease outbreak at a temporary processing centre in Kent .

Charities said poor conditions at the Manston - described as “wretched” by a watchdog - were symptomatic of wider issues within the UK’s asylum system.

This included long waits for decisions on asylum claims, which delays people moving through the system.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Asylum seekers are only meant to remain there for a short time for processing, but reports have suggested it is 2,000 over its capacity with some people having spent weeks there as the Home Office failed to move them onto hotels.

The Independent has spoken to people forced to sleep sitting upright at the site as well as some who developed scabies.

On Tuesday, the prisons’ watchdog called on the Home Office to “get a grip” on problems at the centre and to speed up processing there.

But refugee charities warned issues at Manston were not isolated incidents.

Tim Naor Hilton from Refugee Action told The Independent : “This crisis has not happened by chance.

“It has been created over many years by governments that are more concerned about tough headlines and hostility than actually trying to understand and fix the problems in our refugee protection system.”

The charity’s chief executive said this “neglect” had left the asylum system “close to breakdown”.

“Hostile policies mean the government has created no routes to for people to claim asylum in the UK, so refugees continue to have to use criminal smugglers to get here,” he said.

“Hostile policies mean people often wait years for a decision on their asylum claim – which creates huge backlogs in the system, and swelling the number of people left in hotels, army barracks, or Manston.”

Alex Fraser, from Red Cross, said the charity was “extremely concerned about the escalating humanitarian situation” at the centre.

“Sadly, the serious problems at Manston are indicative of the wider issues facing the asylum system,” he said.

Mr Fraser said there needed to be “more safe routes” for people forced to flee their countries and called on the government to “urgently” look at ways to reduce the asylum backlog, such as quicker decisions for claimants from countries typically approved.

Figures show the backlog of people waiting for a decision on refugee status has soared this year. Around 109,700 were waiting for a decision on an asylum claim in March 2022 - a 300 per cent rise from 2018.

Meanwhile, the number of asylum claims soared to its highest in nearly two decades. At the same time, the figures showed processing times had plunged - despite a Home Office pledge to speed decisions up.

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, admitted on Tuesday the processing of asylum applications was taking too long.

He told Times Radio: “We want to get to a point where, on the UK side, we are receiving people at Manston, processing them very swiftly, then sending them to accommodation such as hotels or alternatives, and ensuring that those hotels are evenly spread across the country, are as good value for the taxpayer as possible, that claims are processed swiftly.

“They’re taking too long at the moment. And then those individuals, if they’re successful, go on to lead fulfilling lives in the UK and make a contribution to this country.

“If they’re not that, they’re removed from the UK as swiftly as possible. But that is essentially the symptom of the problem.”

Caitlin Boswell, from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrations, said: “In fact, despite the number of people seeking safety here remaining fairly constant over the past 10 years, this government’s shameful mismanagement means the asylum backlog has increased more than tenfold during this period, with people unjustly denied the right to work while they wait.”

She added: “What we need are safe pathways to asylum here, fair and efficient Home Office decision-making and safe housing for those seeking sanctuary within our communities.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK via small boats has reached record levels and continues to put our asylum system under incredible pressure.

“Manston remains resourced and equipped to process migrants securely and we will provide alternative accommodation as soon as possible.”

They added: “We urge anyone who is thinking about leaving a safe country and risk their lives at the hands of vile people smugglers to seriously reconsider. Despite what they have been told, they will not be allowed to start a new life here.”

