Man charged with murdering mother in double stabbing in Dagenham

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother following a stabbing in east London.

Nicolas Aina is accused of killing 64-year-old Caroline Adeyelu, who was attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham , on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of another woman, aged in her 30s.

Ms Adeyelu was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman, who also suffered stab injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police said her condition is not life-threatening.

Officers had been called to the property just after 9.30pm.

The force said Aina, of Auriel Avenue, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Police described the incident as “truly shocking” and a neighbour told how she heard screaming on Sunday night.