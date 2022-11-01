ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man charged with murdering mother in double stabbing in Dagenham

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu5fQ_0iuUDkw000

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother following a stabbing in east London.

Nicolas Aina is accused of killing 64-year-old Caroline Adeyelu, who was attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham , on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of another woman, aged in her 30s.

Ms Adeyelu was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman, who also suffered stab injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police said her condition is not life-threatening.

Officers had been called to the property just after 9.30pm.

The force said Aina, of Auriel Avenue, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Police described the incident as “truly shocking” and a neighbour told how she heard screaming on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man and woman charged with manslaughter after death of ‘beautiful’ baby girl

A man and woman have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a one-year-old baby girl.Little Elaina Rose Aziz was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest after being found ‘seriously unwell’ at a house in Nuneaton, Warkwickshire, on August 6, 2020.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Top Knot Close but the youngster was pronounced dead a short time later.Warwickshire Police confirmed today (Thurs) a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman had been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.The pair are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, and neglecting a...
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The court heard James was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as “tit-for-tat” revenge for a previous attack.On Friday, James was surrounded by family and friends at the Old Bailey as...
The Independent

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s grandfather killed in hit-and-run on side of Georgia highway

The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said. The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot."Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's...
GIRARD, GA
The Independent

Michigan teen charged after woman found dead in his truck following hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old from Michigan was arrested after a brief manhunt after police made the grisly discovery of a dead body inside the truck he’d fled in a hit-and-run.Stephen Lee Freeman was arrested on Sunday after police circulated photos of him fleeing the scene of a minor collision in Roseville, Michigan, about 15 miles northwest of Detroit.While officers were responding to the site of what at first appeared to be a hit-and-run, they quickly changed gears in their hunt for the driver after they discovered the dead body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed of the truck.The woman’s cause...
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
The Independent

Minnesota woman killed in parking lot by co-worker after rejecting his advances, police say

A Minnesota man allegedly fatally shot his female co-worker after she repeatedly rebuffed his sexual advances at work, police said.Early in the morning on 24 October, the body of Nicole Hammond, 28, was found in a St Cloud business parking lot, just metres away from where she was supposed to clock-in for work that day.According to the criminal complaint, officers had arrived at the scene just before 7am after responding to a call from a witness who’d heard shots being fired on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue in the small city.When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Debbie Collier’s son casts doubt on surveillance video captured before her mystery death

The son of Debbie Collier has cast doubt on surveillance video purportedly recorded just hours before her mysterious death. Collier’s partially burned remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, Georgia, nearly 60 miles from her home in Clayton. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family residence. Following the discovery of her body, authorities released surveillance video of Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was wearing...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
The Independent

Alleged US fugitive using ‘tactic’ to delay proceedings, court told

A man facing extradition to the US is using a “tactic” to try to delay his hearing, a court has heard.The 35-year-old – who courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi – is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.The man, who says his name is Arthur Knight, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court by video-link for a hearing on Thursday.Junior counsel Chris Miller, defending, requested the full hearing, which is due to go ahead on November 7, be delayed into 2023 to allow him more...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Norma Girolami missing: Human remains found in search for ‘murdered’ woman

Human remains have been found in the search for a missing woman who was last seen 15 months ago.Detectives have found remains belonging to 70-year-old Norma Girolami at a churchyard in north London.It comes just weeks after police offered a £20,000 reward for information that would lead to the discovery.Girolami went missing in August last year. The Metropolitan Police opened a murder investigation two months later. A man has been charged with her murder.Detectives investigating her disappearance found remains during a search at a churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, the Met said on Friday.They have been formally identified as belonging...
The Independent

Riot police called to immigration centre as detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’

Riot police were called out to an immigration centre this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at an immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.The outage sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard, according to reports. Metropolitan Police officers and HM Prison Service attended the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow airport, after the outage at 3am. It comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers after a group taken from the Manston processing centre was reportedly left “abandoned” in central...
The Independent

IOPC investigating nine armed police officers accused of ‘racist’ and discriminatory conversations

Nine armed officers are being investigated over allegations they took part in “racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive” conversations while on duty, the police watchdog has said.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced on Friday that it had opened two probes into the conduct of nine officers with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.All of the force’s officers are armed, and are responsible for guarding nuclear facilities and materials in England and Scotland against theft or sabotage, with a major focus on counter-terrorism.Each of the nine officers have been told they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional...
The Independent

Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.Given a chance to speak and take responsibility, Cynthia Abcug, 53, instead said she was glad her son was doing well and asked District Judge Patricia Herron to give her probation so she could continue getting therapy, working and studying for a law degree.That drew a strong rebuke from Herron. who said Abcug...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

London police station shut after man dies in reception area

A man has died in the front reception of Stoke Newington police station in north London.Hackney Police announced that the station would be shut after a man died in the “front office area” shortly before 7pm on Saturday.Officers are not treating the death as suspicious but no further information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the man’s death in the station, particularly whether he was in custody. Police cordoned off the area and set up large screens as an investigation was carried out.Activist group Tottenham Copwatch posted online that they had been told by Metropolitan police press officers that...
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy