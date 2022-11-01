ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

By Tony Maglio
 5 days ago
Netflix has canceled “ Fate: The Winx Saga ” after two seasons, series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Brian Young shared on Instagram .

“Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix has decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga,” he wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you love [Season 2]. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but silver lining all the same.”

It’s true that many people loved the second season — or at least they consumed it. “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2 was released September 16 on Netflix. It made Netflix’s Top 10 list as recently as two weeks ago, the fifth time Season 2 appeared there since premiering.

The second season of “Fate” ranked as high as No. 2 on the English-language TV list, debuting behind only “Cobra Kai” Season 5’s first full week of availability. “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 1 launched on Netflix in early 2021; the streamer began to share its weekly Top 10 about six months later.

“I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did,” Young continued in his post. “Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating the world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.”

“Fate: The Winx Saga” followed the coming-of-age journey of six fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. Young’s series was a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon “Winx Club” from Iginio Straffi.

The second (and now final) season saw the fairies terrorized under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. “With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared,” and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of the previous year had changed quite a bit. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows,” the Netflix logline reads. “One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Young concluded his social media post. “Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

In addition to Young, “Fate: The Winx Saga” was executive produced by Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier.

