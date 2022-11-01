Read full article on original website
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC
Oxfordshire County Council's vegan lunches to continue after motion fails
A council has voted against scrapping vegan lunches for councillors at their monthly meetings and civic events. Earlier this year Oxfordshire County Council adopted a policy to serve only plant-based meals at meetings to tackle climate change. A motion from the Conservatives' group leader Eddie Reeves called for all catering...
‘Unacceptable crisis’ of lone children in asylum hotels needs urgent action, councils say
The government needs to urgently act on the “unacceptable crisis” of lone asylum-seeking children being held in hotels, councils in England and Wales have said. Thousands of unaccompanied children are believed to be housed in temporary hotel accommodation by the Home Office.The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils across England and Wales, said an “urgent plan” was needed to tackle this crisis. In 2021, there were more than 3,000 children residing in hotels, including 725 under-16s. This is separate from the number of age-disputed children who have wrongly found themselves in hotels for adults. During July and September...
Who were the girls who died after NHS mental health service failings?
Three vulnerable teenagers from the north-east died within eight months of each other in 2019-20
Damning reports uncover ‘systemic failings’ by NHS trust over deaths of three young women
‘Systemic’ and ‘multifaceted’ failings at a scandal-hit NHS trust prior to the deaths of three patients have been uncovered in a series of damning reports.Three young women, Christie Harnett, Nadia Sharif and Emily Moore, all died following failings at West Lane Hospital, which is run by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust. Reports on the circumstances surrounding their deaths found that “inappropriate restraint” had been used and there was an “absence of consideration” at the hospital.There are now calls for a public inquiry into the deaths after the reports found “systemic failings” in the care of...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Privileged education of Rishi Sunak's top team is revealed as it emerges majority of Cabinet went to fee-paying schools
The majority of Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet went to fee-paying schools, while nearly half studied at the prestigious Oxbridge universities, analysis shows. The new Prime Minister continues a recent trend by packing his top team with those who went to independent schools, including his three most senior colleagues: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
NHS staff, teachers and shop workers say public ‘need a voice’ with general election now
The UK needs a general election to “give the public a voice” in how the country is run, workers have said. NHS staff, teachers and shop assistants told The Independent they wanted a chance to choose a government they believe represents them to steer the country through the economic crisis.“The government at the moment doesn’t know what the hell is going on outside,” Angie Wilson, an NHS catering assistant in the northwest, said.More than 460,000 people have signed The Independent’s petition calling for a general election now after the last two prime ministers entered Downing Street without a public...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour
Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. The union said violence or the threat of violence was...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Cotswold cancer patient fears carers are overworked
A terminally ill cancer patient says "dying is the least of my worries", compared to the time she faces at home in care before her death. Chloe, from the Cotswolds, fears care staff have too many patients to look after and they are "completely overwhelmed by their workload". A recent...
BBC
Cornwall budget and 2.99% council tax rise to be discussed
Proposals for a 2.99% increase in council tax bills in Cornwall will be discussed at a cabinet meeting. Cornwall Council said increased demand for services and "inflationary pressures" had left a budget gap of £62m in the next financial year. Councillor David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said...
BBC
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Hospital to offer food parcels for NHS staff
A hospital is to start a food parcel distribution service to help NHS staff struggling with the cost of living. The service was initiated by staff and will be run by volunteers. Vicky Longbone, who is supporting the project at Royal Derby Hospital, said it was "disgraceful" NHS staff were...
BBC
Barrow teenager wants to see free school meals given to more children
A teenager is campaigning for free school meals to be extended to more children, using her experience of going hungry in school to talk to MPs. Asha, 16, and from Barrow, says growing up she often went hungry in school, despite her mum working full time. Working as a Food...
BBC
Dorset property developers pay for new nature reserve
A new nature reserve funded by property developers has been given the go ahead by councillors. An £895,000 grant will create the 12.5 hectare (31 acre) site at Bere Regis, Dorset, which will be run by Dorset Wildlife Trust (DWT). The Wild Woodbury reserve will only have 14 car...
BBC
Denbighshire: Disabled girl unable to play in parks with friends
A girl with a rare genetic condition can't play in her local parks because they are not accessible to her. Izzy, 12, from St Asaph, Denbighshire, has sensory challenges and doesn't have good balance and coordination. Her mum Leanne Groves, along with other parents, looked at 36 Denbighshire parks, and...
BBC
Somerset GP surgery placed in special measures
A GP surgery has been rated as inadequate and put into special measures by health inspectors. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre was failing in 10 key areas, including patient safety. The CQC will return within six months of the August inspection and could move...
Pupils block London council’s attempts to remove play space near school
A group of pupils in east London have seen off – temporarily at least – the workers who had come to dismantle their school street. Parents gathered outside Chisenhale primary school in Bow, Tower Hamlets, on Thursday morning to show support for the area, which includes a play space protected by a wooden fence, trellised with plants and painted in bright colours.
