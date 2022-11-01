Read full article on original website
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment
Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents former President George W. Bush & First Lady Laura Bush 'Were Not Strict'
Despite his White House reputation, it seems that former President George W. Bush was actually a fairly chill dad!Earlier this week, former First Daughter and Today host Jenna Bush Hager got candid about her childhood, revealing that her former POTUS father, as well as her mother, ex-First Lady Laura Bush, actually gave her a fairly “long leash” during her younger years. "I realized last night just how not strict my parents were,” Hager, now 40, shared during the fourth hour of the Today show on Wednesday, October 19. “I mean, they were not strict."Alongside blaming any “rebellious” behavior on her...
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Tom Brady Dresses as Grim Reaper, Poses With His Kids for First Halloween Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady got into the Halloween spirit with a little help from his kids! On Monday, the NFL star posted a photo to Instagram of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper while trick-or-treating with his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin, who were also in costume. "Insert grim...
