Chesapeake, VA

757Teamz football top 15: Oscar Smith remains No. 1 but Tigers no longer unanimous choice as showdown against Phoebus arrives

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Oscar Smith stayed on top after a 2-0 victory over Western Branch last week gave the Tigers another Southeastern District title. But the Tigers aren’t a unanimous No. 1 for the first time all season as they prepare for Saturday’s non-district showdown against No. 2 Phoebus.

Staffers Sonny Dearth, Jami Frankenberry, Ray Nimmo, Marty O’Brien, Larry Rubama and Dylan White voted in the poll.

Team, record (first-place votes) and total points are included.

1. Oscar Smith, 8-0 (5), 89

This week: vs. Phoebus at Darling Stadium, noon Saturday

2. Phoebus, 9-0, 82

This week: vs. Oscar Smith at Darling Stadium, noon Saturday

3. Green Run, 9-0 (1), 80

This week: vs. Landstown, 7 p.m. Friday

4. Maury, 6-1, 73

This week: at Norview, 7 p.m. Friday

5. King’s Fork, 8-1, 61

This week: vs. Nansemond River, 7 p.m. Friday

6. Kempsville, 8-1, 58

This week: at First Colonial, 7 p.m. Friday

7. Western Branch, 8-2, 54

This week: Idle

8. Lake Taylor, 8-1, 52

This week: at J.R. Tucker, 7 p.m. Friday

9. Warwick 9-1, 42

This week: Idle

10. Lafayette, 8-1, 31

This week: vs. Warhill at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

11. Woodside, 7-2, 29

This week: vs. Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

12. Cox, 7-2, 27

This week: at Kellam, 7 p.m. Friday

13. Churchland, 6-3 15

This week: vs. Granby at Powhatan Field, 7 p.m. Friday

14. Indian River, 6-3, 11

This week: at Grassfield, 7 p.m. Friday

15. Warhill, 7-2, 10

This week: vs. Lafayette at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

Dropped out: None

Also receiving votes: Salem 4, Norcom 1.

