ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Lyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push

Adds shares, third-quarter forecast and background. Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc LYFT.O said on Thursday it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, in the ride-hailing firm's latest cost-cutting step to cope with a weakening economy. As decades-high inflation hits consumer spending and drives up...
tipranks.com

ConocoPhillips Up After Strong Q3 Results

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) trended upwards in pre-market trading on Thursday as the hydrocarbon exploration and production company reported strong Q3 results. The company reported total average realized price of $83.07 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE), a growth of 46% year-over-year, “as production remains unhedged and thus realizes the full impact of changes in market prices.”
tipranks.com

FuboTV Up After Strong Q3 Showing

Shares of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were on an upward trajectory in pre-market trading on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform reported revenues of $224.81 million, up by 43.5% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $11.5 million. Adjusted loss came in at $0.52 per share, better than analysts’ expectations...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000

Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WYOMING STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy