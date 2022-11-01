ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey announces it’s time for Christmas

By Kate Ng
 5 days ago

Mariah Carey has officially declared the start of Christmas season.

The “All I Want For Christmas is You” singer shed her witchy Halloween costume in a new video posted to her Instagram in order to take her place as the queen of Christmas.

In the hilarious clip, captioned: “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME! #MariahSZN”, Carey is seen riding a Peloton bike while wearing a shiny black skin-tight jumpsuit and a witch’s hat while surrounded by Halloween pumpkins.

As the camera moves towards her, she begins to cackle wildly and pages of a calendar showing the date 31 October fly in her face, before eventually swirling around her completely.

When the darkness lifts, Carey is revealed in a red Santa jumpsuit with white trim and she sings in her signature high-pitched note: “It’s time!”

She is seen on a fake reindeer set against a snowy scene, with dancing snowmen behind her and snowflakes falling all around.

Her announcement heralds the arrival of the festive season for her millions of fans, many of whom commented on her post.

Paris Hilton commented with heart-eyed emojis, while Bros star Billy Eichner said: “This elf is ready!”

One fan wrote: “The Christmas Queen has officially defrosted.”

Another said: “The approval we’ve all been waiting for! Let’s get FESTIVE!!!”

Carey’s 1994 hit song, which hails from her wildly successful first Christmas album, is a staple during the festive season and regularly reaches the top of Christmas charts year after year.

In December 2021, the song made pop history when it became the first and only holiday single to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, which recognises 10 million sales and streaming units in the US.

After winning the award, the singer said: “The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions. It blows my mind that ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry.”

Richard Story, president of the commercial music group at Sony Music Entertainment, declared Carey as the “Queen of Christmas” and congratulated her on “continuing to make history”.

