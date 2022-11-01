ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok dance by  Strictly star Oti Mabuse raises awareness about performing CPR

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

A star of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has started a new dance trend on TikTok to raise awareness of how to properly perform CPR .

Oti Mabuse ’s routine, as shown in this video, illustrates the five major aspects of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Among the steps highlighted by the dance are checking for breathing, calling 999 for help, and using a defibrillator.

The South African professional dancer partnered with Resuscitation Council UK to choreograph the dance to Olly Murs’s hit “Heart Skipsâ€¯a â€¯Beat.”

The Independent

The Independent

