Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
Where the Oregon Ducks stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022
The time is finally here. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released, and fans across the nation are now able to see where the playoff committee slots their team, offering a peak at what the final standings may look like at the end of the season. For the Oregon Ducks, it provided a good bit of information about how the committee views the team, particularly when it comes to their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first week of the season. Oregon lost that game by a score of 49-3, but they have played like...
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12
TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Georgia on top, TCU in top four ahead of Clemson, Michigan
The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released this evening, but we do not want to wait that long to take a look at how the rankings should stand with just five weeks left in the 2022 regular season. We are here to predict what the top 25 will look like when the CFP Selection Committee announces its field Tuesday night.
College basketball FBI case: Louisville, Rick Pitino, Chris Mack avoid major punishments in IARP case
The University of Louisville has been spared from significant and damaging sanctions by the IARP, CBS Sports has learned. The school was handed a $5,000 fine, assessed a seven-day reduction in recruiting days and given two years of probation for its role in both the 2017 FBI investigation into bribery in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for follow-up Level III violations that occurred under former coach Chris Mack. There are additional recruiting-related restrictions in place for the 2022-23 academic year, including two-week bans on unofficial visits and any kind of communication with recruits.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from model
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) will square off in a battle of Sun Belt East giants on Thursday night. Appalachian State is looking to extend its two-game winning streak following victories over Georgia State and Robert Morris. Coastal Carolina suffered its first loss of the season against Old Dominion in mid-October, but it bounced back with a 24-13 win at Marshall last week.
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Appalachian State 5-3; Coastal Carolina 7-1 After a two-game homestand, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will be on the road. Appalachian State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Brooks Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
UConn vs. UMass prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 10 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The UConn Huskies aim for their fourth win in five games when they host the Massachusetts Minutemen on Friday. UConn (4-5) lost four of its first five contests this season before its turnaround, which continued with a 13-3 triumph against Boston College last Saturday. UMass (1-7) has yet to get on track as its losing streak reached five games with last weekend's 23-13 home loss to New Mexico State. The Minutemen lead the all-time series 38-35-2 after posting a 27-13 victory at home last season.
Mario Cristobal dominated rivalry games during Oregon tenure
Winning rivalry games can go a long way toward defining the success of a season and a coaching tenure. Rivalry games mean more and during his tenure at Oregon, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal delivered plenty of wins against the most hated rivals of the Ducks. What results did...
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Misses two kicks
McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt as well as one of his two extra-point tries in Monday night's 32-13 loss to the Browns. McPherson went wide right with a 47-yard field goal just before halftime, then failed on his next kick as well. Although he finished by converting a PAT, it was a forgettable outing for the second-year player, with his point total marking a season low.
Rice vs. UTEP: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Rice Owls and the UTEP Miners are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Rice and the Miners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Bracketology: Gonzaga enters season as top seed of 2023 NCAA Tournament; Houston, UNC, Kentucky also No. 1s
November means that college football is in the home stretch, but it also means basketball season is right around the corner. We are four days from the season officially tipping off. There's no time like the present for preseason Bracketology and a projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. There...
Texans vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from proven model
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Houston Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0), who lead the NFC East by 1 1/2 games over the Dallas Cowboys, are coming off a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans (1-5-1), fourth in the AFC South, lost to the Tennessee Titans 17-10 in Week 8 and have lost two in a row and five of six. Philadelphia is looking to win its division for the third time in six seasons, but first time since 2019. The Eagles lead the all-time series 5-0, including a 2-0 mark in Houston.
Week 10 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay returns 6-1
Outside of the top matchup of the day between No. 1 and No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), the Week 10 college football schedule doesn't feature many premier games between ranked opponents. One to keep an eye on, however, is the Big 12 battle between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State. The Big 12 landscape could change significantly with a Wildcats' loss, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Things get even crazier if Kansas can snap its three-game skid as a two-point home dog to No. 18 Oklahoma State.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers punt on QB at No. 1 overall, Giants find replacement for Kadarius Toney
A team without a need at quarterback drafting No. 1 overall is good for entertainment value. In most years, that team is able to turn the pick into multiple first-round choices in exchange for the right to move up and take the best quarterback available. While it may be too soon for Pittsburgh to take a quarterback themselves, it is faced with the decision to add Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. opposite T.J. Watt or trade down for additional draft capital. In today's thought exercise, we explore that scenario and many others with a new mock draft.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
Texans are set to play Eagles in challenging Thursday night matchup
In the last two weeks, the Houston Texans have faced running backs Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) and Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), both of whom are in the top five for NFL rushers. On Thursday night, they face another top-ten running back in Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The...
