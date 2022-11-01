ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Man shot outside hookah lounge after disturbance in Middletown

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVg2H_0iuUDR7500
The Middletown Police Department has its headquarters on Main Street, in a building it shares with a popular restaurant. Hartford Courant/TNS

A man was shot multiple times after a reported disturbance at a Middletown hookah lounge early Sunday morning, according to police.

Middletown Police Department officers responded to Midnight Hookah Lounge at 695 South Main Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots fired in the area.

Responders met with security personnel who told them that a disturbance had occurred inside the lounge and everyone was asked to leave. While people were leaving, security heard gunshots in the parking lot, police said. Security told police the victim had already left the scene.

Officers found a blood-like substance in a nearby parking lot, but it appeared the victim had left the area in a car, police said.

A short time later, Middlesex Hospital notified police that a man had come into the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 30-year-old Magdiel Rodriguez, was transferred to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
Boston

State police seek man they consider ‘armed and dangerous’

Investigators say the suspect allegedly shot a person multiple times in West Hartford, Connecticut, early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police are urging the public to be vigilant as they search for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous in the towns of Russell and Blandford. Darnell Barnes, 22, is...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police ID 23-year-old shot, killed on Halloween

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury. Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call and learned that Pellot had been dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash With Extrication

2022-11-04@9:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for a crash requiring extrication at Howard and Fairfield Avenue. Both drivers were being treated by EMS with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Double Stabbing

2022-11-03@5:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a fight and double stabbing that started in the 600 block of State Street. It appears the fight may have started across the street from the gas station, then a victim was found with a stab wound to the stomach near the pump area. A blood trail was found and a second victim was found at Freemont Street with facial lacerations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to authorities. The pedestrian was hit in the area of 1094 Whalley Ave, according to the mayor’s office. She has been identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name has not been publicly announced. Responders at the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy