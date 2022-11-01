2022 UFC event schedule: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira are closing in

Read full article on original website
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
Jake Paul speculates on why his fight with Anderson Silva “tanked”: “I lost like millions of dollars”
It’s been a tough week for Jake Paul. Despite beating Anderson Silva in their boxing bout, the YouTuber turned combat sports superstar had to deal with a lot of people calling the win fake. And now, to add insult to injury, it looks like the Paul vs. Silva event under-performed sales wise in both tickets and pay-per-view buys.
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys
Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul
Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul. After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next. Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul...
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
Marina Rodriguez Expects Title Shot With Win Over Amanda Lemos At UFC Vegas 64: "I'm Going To Be The Next Challenger"
UFC strawweight contender, Marina Rodriguez, has her eyes on a title shot in 2023. Rodriguez spoke with reporters during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC Vegas 64 event in Las Vegas ahead of her clash with Amanda Lemos and explained why she expects to be challenging for UFC gold if she defeats Lemos this weekend.
MMAmania.com
Rose Namajunas ‘got what I needed’ out of Carla Esparza rematch: ‘You don’t always have Mona Lisas’
Rose Namajunas has come to terms with the result of her last fight. At UFC 274 in May 2022, Namajunas suffered a second career defeat to Carla Esparza in the evening’s co-main event (watch highlights). The split decision loss for “Thug” saw her lose her UFC Strawweight title in the process.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly
Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
Henry Cejudo responds after Sean O’Malley claims he only has “$37 in the bank”
Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Sean O’Malley. As Cejudo is getting closer to his return from retirement, he has been calling out several bantamweights including O’Malley. He has recently called out ‘Suga’ for an interim bantamweight title fight at UFC 284 in Australia.
After UFC 280 win, Sean O’Malley reveals plans of boxing Ryan Garcia in the future: “The UFC would be down”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has his eyes on the boxing ring. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his matchup with Petr Yan at UFC 280 last month. The bout was a back-and-forth fight, however, many fans felt ‘No Mercy’ did much of the better work. After 15 minutes of action, O’Malley picked up the victory by a contentious split decision.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
Dangerous women’s Strawweight strikers go from co-feature to main event when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neil Magny will also be in action against Daniel Rodriguez, while Tagir Ulanbekov welcomes Nathan Maness to the Flyweight division. There...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 99 with Grant Dawson, Chase Sherman, Mario Bautista, and Johnny Munoz Jr.
The 99th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 64. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson (1:49). Next, UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman (13:07) comes on. UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (24:47) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Johnny Munoz Jr. (34:12).
