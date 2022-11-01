ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2022 UFC event schedule: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira are closing in

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
MMAWeekly.com

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlingworld.co

Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event

Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
worldboxingnews.net

Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly

Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Rodriguez vs. Lemos

All-action Strawweights get the spotlight inside UFC APEX this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos in a clash of top contenders. UFC Vegas 64 will also see Neil Magny face Daniel Rodriguez in a pivotal Welterweight battle and Tagir Ulanbekov square off with Nate Maness in the latter’s Flyweight debut.
LAS VEGAS, NV

