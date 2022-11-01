Read full article on original website
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
Millions Of Subscribers Have Bailed On PlayStation
Millions Of Subscribers Have Bailed On PlayStation Plus Since Overhaul.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Dogecoin has been revived with a $10 billion surge since Elon Musk purchased Twitter
Dogecoin has added $10 billion in market value since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt early Tuesday morning. Dogecoin, which counts a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot, has soared more than 100% since Friday. Dogecoin...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
Sony finally announced that the PlayStation VR2 will release on February 22, 2023. It’ll cost notably more than its predecessor, with base models retailing for $550. In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that preorders for the VR headset in North America will begin on November 15 on the PlayStation Direct website. Players will have the option to purchase the basic version for $550, a bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain for $600, and a $50 charging station for the PlayStation VR2’s Sense controllers.
The Verge
Twitch partners with Xbox for free PC Game Pass subscriptions when you buy subs
Twitch is partnering with Xbox this week to give away three months of PC Game Pass subscriptions when you purchase or gift two new Twitch subs. The free PC Game Pass offer will give new subscribers access to the service, which includes titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Persona 5, and Microsoft’s first-party games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
Android Headlines
This 55" Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features
Amazon is currently shaving $402 off of the regular price of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to just $898. That’s also good for an all-time low here. Amazon does also have other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is down to $998 for $500 off, the 75-inch is down to $1,498 for $700 off, and finally the 85-inch is on sale for $1,998 which is only $200 off.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your PlayStation Network Password
Has it been a while since you made your PSN account or fired up your console? If so, you may have forgotten the password, but resetting it is very simple.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Given 2003 Classic for Free
It's the first of a new month, in this case November, which means Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to download and play via Games With Gold. As you may know, the subscription service no longer dishes out Xbox 360 games nor original Xbox games, which means subscribers no longer get four games a month, but two. One of these games is made free on the first day of the month, the other halfway through the month.
Call Of Duty Won't Be Xbox Exclusive 'As Long As There's A PlayStation To Ship To'
The largest video game acquisition of all time faces significant hurdles in getting approved. The deal has also encountered concerns from gamers that one of the highest-selling franchises of all time could become exclusive to one console. What Happened: Earlier this year, Microsoft Corporation MSFT announced plans to buy Activision...
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Benzinga
More Than 1 In 10 People On Earth Subscribe To An Apple Service
Apple Inc AAPL reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings last Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations on revenue and earnings per share. The company also revealed its paying subscribers grew to more than one in 10 people on the planet. Apple beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus...
ComicBook
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Game Deal Drops at Best Buy For PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch
Best Buy is delivering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, and they have a buy two, get one free deal on select video games that anyone with a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch console should check out. You can do just that right here (make sure to click on "Build my Package" if you want to customize the choices), and we've picked out some of the top choices in the list below.
wegotthiscovered.com
PlayStation VR2 pre-order and pricing details
Sony announced that their follow-up to the PlayStation 4’s PlayStation VR, will be getting a successor, PlayStation VR2. The PlayStation VR2 is an upgrade of the previous version, as PlayStation is launching its next generation of virtual reality hardware. PlayStation VR2 will undoubtedly also be offering many exclusives while it is out, with Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, currently in production from Firesprite and Guerilla Games.
Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
