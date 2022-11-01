Human Rights and Arts Festival seeking works for 2023 tour

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The 2023 North Dakota Human Rights Film & Arts Festival is calling for artists of all mediums to submit their work for a chance to be added to the exhibit.

The festival claims to be an exhibit with the purpose of educating and engaging viewers, as well as facilitating discussions relating to social justice and human rights, through the arts. This can be done through all manner of artistic expression, including 2D, 3D, written work and even live performance.

Applications and artwork submissions are now being accepted for consideration for the festival’s 2023 showing, and the organization welcomes all 2D, 3D, written or performance artists to enter their own projects.

The submission calendar to be considered for the arts festival is as follows:

Submission Deadline: Sunday, December 18 — Midnight

Sunday, December 18 — Midnight Artist Notification: Thursday, December 22 — Midnight

Thursday, December 22 — Midnight Artwork Delivery: Wednesday, January 4 — Midnight

Wednesday, January 4 — Midnight Exhibition Dates: January-December 2023

January-December 2023 Artwork Returned: December 2023

It’s important to note the North Dakota Human Rights Film & Arts Festival is a juried exhibition, and works will be voted on to determine what is placed in the exhibit. Works in progress are accepted for consideration.

All entries submitted must be original works by the submitting artist. If selected for exhibition, all works must be mailed in or dropped off by Tuesday, January 3, and remain on display until December 2023.

Upon being accepted into the exhibition, digital information will be sent with information regarding presentation, delivery, work return, and promotion of your work.

For more information on the festival, view this call for artists online, or email ndhrff@human-family.org .

