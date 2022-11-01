ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eli Manning scoffs at Boomer Esiason’s ‘thank you’ request and airs his New York sports radio grievances

By Brandon Contes
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return

Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
atozsports.com

Refusing to trade one player is already paying off for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a few important choices to make at this year’s trade deadline. Over the week leading up to it, they had offers for three main players. Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler were getting the most buzz. They chose to trade just one of them,...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Jim Nantz Says Addressing Tom Brady’s Divorce ‘Out of Bounds’ During NFL Broadcast

There are plenty of things legendary sports broadcast Jim Nantz will address during the course of an NFL game. Tom Brady’s divorce won’t be one, though. Nantz, an icon in the world of sports broadcasting, recently joined the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and was asked about the quarterback’s public divorce. He says bringing it up during a football game isn’t necessary.
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney Amid Split With Tom Brady

Things are reportedly getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid the couple’s split. Per Page Six, Bündchen recently hired Tom Sasser, managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy. Sasser is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in the state of Florida. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has previously represented high-profile clients including Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady

Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
TAMPA, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...

