Eli Manning scoffs at Boomer Esiason’s ‘thank you’ request and airs his New York sports radio grievances

Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Stephon Gilmore Opens Up On Patriots, Bill Belichick Before Foxboro Return
Stephon Gilmore clearly had an ax to grind upon being traded away from the Patriots last season, but the star cornerback since has softened his stance. That trend continued this week when Gilmore, now a member of the Colts, spoke to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald ahead of Indianapolis’ Week 9 visit to New England. Gilmore only had positive things to say about his time in Foxboro, Mass.
atozsports.com
Refusing to trade one player is already paying off for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos had a few important choices to make at this year’s trade deadline. Over the week leading up to it, they had offers for three main players. Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler were getting the most buzz. They chose to trade just one of them,...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jim Nantz Says Addressing Tom Brady’s Divorce ‘Out of Bounds’ During NFL Broadcast
There are plenty of things legendary sports broadcast Jim Nantz will address during the course of an NFL game. Tom Brady’s divorce won’t be one, though. Nantz, an icon in the world of sports broadcasting, recently joined the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and was asked about the quarterback’s public divorce. He says bringing it up during a football game isn’t necessary.
Gisele Bündchen Hires Top Divorce Attorney Amid Split With Tom Brady
Things are reportedly getting “nasty” between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen amid the couple’s split. Per Page Six, Bündchen recently hired Tom Sasser, managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero and Roy. Sasser is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in the state of Florida. The West Palm Beach divorce attorney has previously represented high-profile clients including Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon.
NFL Analyst Floats New Potential Destination For Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has not gone as he hoped thus far. Brady has insisted that he's not considering retirement, but if things keep going south, would he look for a change of scenery in 2023?. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed an interesting scenario with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
Legendary NFL Executive Dies
Legendary former 49ers executive John McVay has died at the age of 91, according to a statement from the team. McVay, who worked in the San Francisco 49ers front office for 22 years, reportedly died on October 31st.
atozsports.com
Hall of Fame QB offers his opinion on if the Broncos’ offense is fixable
We have all seen how this season is going. A mixed bag of emotions, to say the least. The Denver Broncos have not been able to find any sort of consistency on offense. The defense has done its part, but the offense has been awful. A lot of people have...
Tom Brady Speaks Out Trying to Balance NFL, Personal Life Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Tom Brady has seen better days. For most of the season, the NFL legend and… The post Tom Brady Speaks Out Trying to Balance NFL, Personal Life Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0