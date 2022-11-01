American Pitbull Looking for his Forever Home!

Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
The internet was left in tears by an elderly dog, teaching its little puppy sister how to appreciate the "little things in life," including the peaceful sounds of nature and its creatures. In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner, under the username Sashasbucketlist, the two...
Travis Barker has publicly said he likes "dogs more than people," so when his beloved french bulldog Blue passed away we can't even imagine how it must've made him feel. The blink-182 drummer paid tribute to his fur baby the best way he knows how: a sweet new tattoo. He shared a carousel of photos and videos documenting the process and showing off the final product: a portrait of Blue.
North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane
The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors.
In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer.
"Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Incredibly intelligent, highly attentive, athletic, and loyal, the Belgian Malinois is one of four related Belgian Shepherd breeds initially developed as herding dogs. These days, the Belgian dogs serve on the front lines in military and police units and search and rescue operations. They are also exclusively used by the Secret Service and the Navy SEALS – but don’t let that stop you from considering this breed if you’re looking for an active companion.
You deserve to treat yourself to Pringles! An impressive 17-month-old male Terrier mix, our loveable guy Pringles has a short tan and white coat. He is already fully grown and, at 45 pounds, is an ideal medium size pooch. A medium-energy boy, Pringles is quite playful and never turns down an opportunity to romp and explore outside. Perhaps best of all, when it is time to chill, he is an expert at getting cozy on an available lap. He is wonderful with children. His comfort around cats is unknown and he is house, crate and leash trained. Pringles would do best as the only dog in a home. Pringles will be awesome with a family that understands the importance of training, providing plenty of exercise, socialization and heaps of affection. Daily routines and patience will go a long way in helping him adjust to his new life and become the outstanding lifelong companion he is meant to be. Pringles is more than ready to find his forever home. Do not delay if you believe that home is yours.
Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, are grieving the loss of their dog Blue. The blink-182 drummer revealed the sad news on Wednesday (November 2) that his and Alabama's beloved French Bulldog had died, per People. The rocker shared several photos of his "4ever boy" on his Instagram Stories, including a pic of Blue looking up into the camera with sweet puppy dog eyes and another of Barker holding him to his chest as he sits back on a couch.
Meet Mick and Waffles, an inseparable bonded pair, who are both 4 years old. Waffles is the tabby, Mic the orange fella. These 2 boys came from an indescribable hoarding situation. Waffles will hiss initially and then accept and love your pets. Mick, if not found lying tightly close to Waffles is under blankets.
Sometimes a video can have the most impact when it says very little. A video from Joe Kay’s Adoptingdogs account on TikTok has no captions but is powerful. A shelter pitbull does not need to meet its new parents to know they are heading for a new home. Placing the adopted card on American Pitbull’s cage at the human society is enough to get him excited.
