American Pitbull Looking for his Forever Home!

You deserve to treat yourself to Pringles! An impressive 17-month-old male Terrier mix, our loveable guy Pringles has a short tan and white coat. He is already fully grown and, at 45 pounds, is an ideal medium size pooch. A medium-energy boy, Pringles is quite playful and never turns down an opportunity to romp and explore outside. Perhaps best of all, when it is time to chill, he is an expert at getting cozy on an available lap. He is wonderful with children. His comfort around cats is unknown and he is house, crate and leash trained. Pringles would do best as the only dog in a home. Pringles will be awesome with a family that understands the importance of training, providing plenty of exercise, socialization and heaps of affection. Daily routines and patience will go a long way in helping him adjust to his new life and become the outstanding lifelong companion he is meant to be. Pringles is more than ready to find his forever home. Do not delay if you believe that home is yours.

19 HOURS AGO