Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

Indianapolis’s offense has struggled to find its footing through the first half of the campaign.

The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady following a tepid start to the 2022 season for the team’s offense, the team announced Tuesday morning .

Owner Jim Irsay confirmed the news in a tweet shortly after the announcement, wishing Brady “all the best.”

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” coach Frank Reich said in a statement Tuesday. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady first arrived in Indianapolis in 2018 as the assistant quarterbacks coach and quickly moved up the ladder to become the quarterbacks coach in ’19 and ’20. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in ’21.

Unfortunately for Brady, the Colts haven’t found their footing on offense this season after trading for veteran quarterback and former MVP Matt Ryan in the spring. Through eight weeks, Indianapolis ranks 30th in the league in scoring offense (16.1 points per game) and is tied for the most giveaways (16) in the NFL with the Patriots and Saints.

The Colts sought to right the ship beginning this past weekend by benching Ryan and handing the starting job to second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas quarterback’s first NFL start was anything but smooth sailing as Indianapolis scored just 16 points and lost to a middling Commanders team 17–16.

With Ehlinger poised to hold onto the starting job for the remainder of the year, barring any other dramatic changes, the Colts (3-4-1) will look to move forward on offense with a clean slate.

