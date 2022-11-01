Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.

2 DAYS AGO