NME
‘Blood Bowl 3’ has been delayed until 2023
Nacon has confirmed that the release date for Blood Bowl 3 has been pushed back to 2023. A turn-based combat game inspired by the board game of the same name, Blood Bowl 3 is a blend of American football and Warhammer-influenced fantasy from Cyanide Studio. “Brutal, crazy, tactical… this is...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ attachment tuning has been restored following bug fix
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s attachment tuning feature has been restored after a bug fix. Shortly after Modern Warfare 2 was released last week, players took to social media to report an issue with the new attachment tuning feature. Attachment tuning allows players to increase or decrease the...
NME
‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.
NME
‘Death Stranding’ developer will stay independent “as long as I’m alive” says Hideo Kojima
Despite numerous rumours and interested parties, Hideo Kojima has stated that his studio, Kojima Productions, will remain independent for as long as he lives. Speaking on the latest episode of his Spotify podcast Brain Structure, Kojima stated that despite repeated attempts to acquire Kojima Productions, he would never accept these offers as he wishes for the studio to remain independent.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ best Expedite 12 attachments and loadout
Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a week today (November 4), and while players are still trying to work out the shooter’s best guns, certain weapons have become particularly dominant in their fields – including the Expedite 12 shotgun, which is incredibly powerful for clearing a room of enemies.
NME
Watch the exciting cinematic for Jackson Wang’s ‘League of Legends’ track ‘Fire to the Fuse’
Jackson Wang has recently released ‘Fire to the Fuse’, a collaborative track between 88Rising and League of Legends. Wang’s latest track, released yesterday (November 3), was accompanied by a cinematic that tells the story of League of Legends‘ Empyrean universe. In it, one version of Pyke travels across the multiverse to kill other versions of himself before destroying their respective universes.
NME
The latest Day of the Devs stream proves it’s here to stay for another decade
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Andy Brown celebrates 10 years of Day of the Devs and explores what made its latest stream so special. Day of the Devs turns 10 this year, and if last night’s (November 3) birthday...
NME
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player uses exploit to explore the ‘Warzone 2.0’ map early
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to explore Warzone 2.0’s map over a week early, thanks to an exploit in the game’s multiplayer mode. Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has seemingly found an exploit that allows players to explore Warzone 2.0’s map early, ahead of its release on November 16. As can be seen in the Twitter video below, JGOD uses a helicopter to escape the boundaries of an Invasion map, which is based on a section of Warzone 2.0’s map.
NME
Watch the first gameplay trailer for ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened’
The first gameplay trailer for Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been shared – check it out below. According to the Ukrainian studio, “The Awakened is a Lovecraft/Conan Doyle crossover detective adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a young Sherlock who is up against a sinister sect that worships a monstrous ancient deity – Cthulhu.”
