The wait is on for Manifest Season 4 Part 2, so here’s everything we know so far about its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more. Manifest Season 4 Part 1, the first half of the two-part final season, just dropped on Netflix. If you’ve just binged all 10 episodes and want to catch yourself up on the ending, we’ve broken that down here.

18 HOURS AGO