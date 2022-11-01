Read full article on original website
Tradisyon
This spot in the Urban Hawker food hall specializes in Filipino comfort food done extremely well. The menu is small and straightforward, so you won’t have to agonize over what to order. Everything we’ve tried here is great, but on your first visit, get the pork adobo. The meat is braised to the perfect fall-apart texture and comes drenched in a garlicky soy-based sauce. The lumpia are crisp, bite-sized, and served in a brown paper bag, making them an ideal on-the-go snack.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Koyn
Koyn is a restaurant with two moods. There’s the light and relaxing upstairs dining room where you'll find groups of friends catching up over rock shrimp, while you catch a glimpse of yellowtail being sliced in front of the stunning sushi counter. Downstairs is where you’ll find a moody, black and red den that says “seduce me with sashimi”. That’s enough reason to come to this upmarket Japanese spot in Mayfair, but the other—and most important—is that wherever you're sitting, the food is so pretty you won’t want to eat it and satisfying once you do. From the golden crispy rice topped with minced tuna and a zingy jalapeño, to the seaweed-wrapped spicy salmon roll that we immediately ordered a second round of—the dishes here are all the things you’ve heard of before, just done extremely well.
Tanglad
This counter-service spot in the Castro serves Vietnamese staples like phở, bánh mì, and vermicelli plates. They’re all solid, but you’re here for the incredible garlic noodles. Stir-fried with bok choy, broccoli, and scallions, and finished with parmesan, this dish works just as well as a gateway back to reality after a night out as it does for quick dinners under $20. The egg noodles are thick and chewy, and the ideal vehicle for the mini aquarium’s worth of garlic butter and cheese they’re drenched in. The other good news is you can customize what goes on top, like five-spice chicken or lemongrass beef. Know that the flawless charred BBQ pork is the way to go.
JewBoy Sliders
From the folks behind JewBoy Burgers and JewBoy Subs, JewBoy Sliders takes the tiniest step in sandwich evolution. They offer a couple different slider varieties here, plus fries, latkes, and queso. For bonus points, try putting all that on your slider and let us know how it goes. They’re located in front of Violet Crown Social Club on East Sixth street, and they’re open late six nights a week.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Pecorino
According to Pecorino's Instagram, this San Vicente spot invented cacio e pepe, and we're pretty sure that's not true. Here's what we know: Pecorino's food ranges from relatively simple to quite fancy, and the menu’s high prices don’t discriminate. The cheapest thing, a light vegetable soup, is $12, and their “quick light lunch” menu starts at a steep $38. But we don’t leave Pecorino angrily waving our wallets in the air because the food is actually good. There’s a warm cannellini bean salad with generous amounts of bottarga, an excellent amatriciana with al dente bucatini, and a beautiful parchment-baked sole filet topped with potato and zucchini slices that resemble fish scales (like we said, pretty fancy). Our only major complaint is that Pecorino gets really sleepy in a sea of sleepy restaurants. It's the type of restaurant you go to dine alone with your thoughts or with someone who is hard of hearing. The soft jazz playing gets drowned out by the noise of clinking cutlery. On the bright side, there's free parking in the back.
Ph'east
On the quieter end of The Battery, this small, five-stall East Asian food hall and bar offers everything from bubble tea to ramen. Our favorite vendor in the group is Poke Burri, best known for their bagel-shaped sushi roll, but we almost always get the Super Poke Bowl, which is packed high with spicy tuna, salmon, crab salad, sushi rice, and other toppings. Sometimes the food hall has live music, sometimes it’s just chatty teenage groups spending hours drinking bubble tea so they don’t have to go home; but most often, the food hall becomes the preferred Battery meet-up when your group can’t agree on what they want to eat.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Green Eggs Café
For a last-minute brunch with a group, Green Eggs Café is the spot. They have plenty of space both indoors and out, and large, cafeteria-style tables for sharing from their extensive menu. Since it’s not hard to get a table, you can focus on the important things–Key lime pie French toast or Cajun shrimp and grits? A chorizo, egg, red pepper, and black bean burrito, or red velvet pancakes? Green Eggs has something for everyone, including massive picture windows and plants for the inevitable group photo you’ll take between sips of your pumpkin brown sugar latte.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
Hamburguesas Uruapan
Hamburguesas Uruapan, a burger outfit with a food truck in Compton and a brick-and-mortar in Anaheim, proclaims itself the “House of the Original Mexican Burger.” And we have to admit, their Michoacan-inspired burgers are pretty unique, more similar to a souped-up torta cubana than anything you’d find at a smashburger spot. A thin, griddle-seared patty is stacked with two kinds of cheese (American and queso Oaxaca), ham, bacon, a split hot dog, tomato, lettuce, onion, lettuce, jalapeno, avocado (*pause for deep breath*), ketchup, mustard, salsa roja, and grilled pineapple. Somehow it all works—saucy, spicy-sweet, and savory, this beast was polished off quicker than we’d like to admit. Don’t be shocked when this concept goes national.
Milady's
Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Southern Girl Desserts
With a second location in Watts, this popular Baldwin Hills shop sells southern-style desserts like peach cobbler, as well as creative cupcake flavors like chicken and waffle, pecan, and Hennessy and Coke. South Girl Desserts is also known for its Friday pies available for pre-order, including sweet potato, sweet potato pecan, and lemon ice box.
Industry
Acting as a sort of tribute to service industry culture—casual, affordable, inclusive—Industry in Plaza Saltillo in East Austin is an all-day/late-night cafe, bar, and restaurant (the original location is in San Marcos). The menu is huge, spanning everything from tacos and chile rellenos to smoked chicken sandwiches and burgers—so it shouldn’t be hard to find something well suited to your friend group’s six different dietary needs.
