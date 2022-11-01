Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
WBBJ
Early Saturday Morning Heavy Rain & Weak Storms Coming
A storm system that has already produced many tornadoes tonight in Texas and Arkansas is marching eastward towards West Tennessee. The line will slowly weaken as it moves across the Mississippi River but still could have enough strength to produce some gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain for us. The line will cross the Mississippi River between 2-3 AM and move through Jackson between 4-6 AM. We will have the latest forecast details right here.
WBBJ
2 people injured in crash near Crockett & Haywood County line
CROCKETT & HAYWOOD COUNTIES, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Highway 79 near the Crockett and Haywood County line. Our WBBJ crew was on the scene where the vehicle involved in the crash was pulled up from the bottom of a hill on the side of the highway.
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Patient Parking Lot Elevator Out of Commission – Alternative Entrance or Drop Off at Front Circle
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
z975.com
A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)
Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
WBBJ
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
WBBJ
November children’s programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the kids to enjoy this November. Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This month’s dates include November 7, 14, 21 & 28 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29. Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace.
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
Lexington Progress
Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home
Henderson County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze underneath a mobile home, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Firemen determined that the cause of the fire was due to lint buildup in a dryer duct vent underneath the home. Stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the fire in the 15,000 block of Tennessee 104 North. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze.
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
WBBJ
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
WSMV
Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
WBBJ
Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening. Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities. Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American...
