Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
Indian Kitchen Lovash
The menu at South Street’s Indian Kitchen Lovash is long–we’re talking Samuel L. Jackson’s filmography long–so it truly has something for everyone. Bring a group of friends here and pass around lavash wraps packed with ground lamb and bits of green pepper, paneer tikka masala drenched in a mint sauce, or spicy potatoes coated in a tamarind chutney. This casual BYOB is rarely packed, so it can be your go-to for a spur-of-the-moment dinner with fragrant biryani, rich curries, and golden butter chicken drumsticks as big as a toddler’s Fisher-Price baseball bat.
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Superica
There’s a lot we like about the Battery’s Superica. For one, the lengthy bar is generally a vibe. Two, the spiked slushie of the day never disappoints. And three, the versatile menu has options for when we’re super hungry (the grilled steak- and double enchilada-plated Tampiqueña) or just feel like snacking (Campechana de Mariscos is what shrimp cocktail dreams to be one day). We’ll just call the chicken Tacos Al Carbon a filling entrée that deliciously falls somewhere in between.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays
Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Fox 59
Kylee’s Kitchen: Spooky sweet and savory Halloween hand pies
It’s no trick — Kylee Scales has got the treats covered for Halloween!. She’s created hand pie recipes that will hit the spot for people looking for a sweet fix or those wanting something a little more savory. Let’s head inside Kylee’s Kitchen. Spinach artichoke...
C. Ellet's Steakhouse
If you’re not looking, this upscale steakhouse will blend into the background in the loud, sometimes overstimulating Battery scene. But when they open their walk-up counter for fresh shucked oysters, the red sea of fans in Braves jerseys parts just enough to let you place your order for Rochambeaus and a frozen Old Fashioned. While this to-go counter is a nice service, the upscale venue is worth dining in for cocktails and all the steakhouse favorites—whether for dinner, Happy Hour, or late evenings. But we especially love C. Ellet's weekend jazz brunch, when you can dine on giant pancake stacks and a quality steak benedict over a bass-backed jam session.
Homemade chicken bites
My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Homemade ranch dressing mix
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
BURN by Rocky Patel
When you first step inside Burn, it’ll remind you of an old boys club with dim lighting and the faint smell of cigar smoke wafting through the air—actually, it’s very old boys-clubbish since the crowd here is pretty testosterone heavy. The back wall is painted with large, slightly gaudy red roses, and in the center of the room is a large light pillar with what looks like upside down beige umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. It’s definitely a look. If you’re here for the full cigar bar experience, head to the back corner and browse the humidor, then head to the bar and order one of their signature cocktails—go for the 47 Reasons if you’re into gin. They’re open until 2am on weekends, so if you need a late night bite before heading home, get the crab cakes and loaded wedges—just know there’s a heavy cloud of cigar smoke in the air at all times.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
Polvos
Fajitas are the name of the game at Polvos, so much so that there’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to them. You can keep it classic with beef or chicken fajitas, venture into the sea with grilled fish and shrimp, or go all out with a “market price” ribeye. Whatever you decide on, it’ll come out on a dangerously-hot skillet, with a handful of house-made flour tortillas and a ticket to the salsa bar inside where you can mix and match to your heart’s delight, like a 12 year-old kid at a soda fountain.
Tradisyon
This spot in the Urban Hawker food hall specializes in Filipino comfort food done extremely well. The menu is small and straightforward, so you won’t have to agonize over what to order. Everything we’ve tried here is great, but on your first visit, get the pork adobo. The meat is braised to the perfect fall-apart texture and comes drenched in a garlicky soy-based sauce. The lumpia are crisp, bite-sized, and served in a brown paper bag, making them an ideal on-the-go snack.
