You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.

3 DAYS AGO