Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Tuesday nominated St. Paul Police Department Commander Axel Henry to become the city's next police chief. Henry, who joined SPPD in 1998, has command experience in every division of the department and has led the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division since 2019.
Axel Henry is the choice for St. Paul police chief
Axel Henry is the choice for St. Paul police chief by Mayor Melvin Carter, who picked him from a list of five finalists to replace the retired Todd Axtell
BCA searching for 2 missing St. Paul teens
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public to help locate two teen girls who went missing from St. Paul Tuesday. According to authorities, Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen on Nov. 1, leaving a residence on the 1200 block of Seventh Street East. The BCA says the teens left the location on foot.
Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
Man's leg severed in St. Paul work accident
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a freak work accident resulted in a man losing part of his leg Wednesday. Just before noon Wednesday, officers and medics were called on a report of possible pedestrian versus vehicle crash at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West near the North End neighborhood.
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
fox9.com
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul
A man working on a street in St. Paul lost the lower half of one of his legs following a freak incident Wednesday morning. St. Paul police said the incident happened just before noon at Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon, where a group of workers had cable laying across the road.
One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.
City leaders select new SPPD chief
Residents of St. Paul will soon know who will take the helm of their police department, following months of interim leadership. In a press release Monday, the city announced Mayor Melvin Carter, along with other city and community officials, will reveal their pick for St. Paul police chief. The decision comes after a nationwide search yielded a list of 16 qualified candidates, who were eventually narrowed down to five finalists.
Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
stthomas.edu
In the News: Anthony Rauschendorfer on Social Workers Joining the Minneapolis Police Department
Anthony Rauschendorfer, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and attorney for the university's Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about a new opportunity provided by the Minneapolis Police Department, which will allow social workers like him to step in alongside police officers to improve responses to mental health-related incidents.
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
Fight With Man Dressed As Jeffrey Dahmer Breaks Out In St. Paul
Well, it looks like Halloween was pretty eventful in the Twin Cities, especially based on a story I came across while browsing social media on Halloween night. Halloween is never boring but this is over the top. Let me preface things by saying that there have been many interesting crime...
Conservation vs. cemetery: Minnesota's first memorial forest strikes a balance
SCANDIA, Minn. — Minnesota's first memorial forest has been quietly gaining popularity as an anti-cemetery for more than a year now. Instead of buying a burial plot, the forest sells trees that come with access to a sprawling private forest near Scandia. "This tree right here, this was actually...
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0