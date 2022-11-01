Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Ever Wanted To Join The Pegasus Parade? Applications Open Tomorrow.
Derby season may be months away, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just about ready to start taking applications for next year’s Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade. This Friday, Nov. 4, members of the public can apply to march in the 2023 parade, which will return to downtown Louisville for its 68th year on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m.
leoweekly.com
The Ultimate Halloween Fest Invites You To Smash Your Pumpkins
Smash away your fall and winter anxieties with the Ultimate Halloween Fest’s Pumpkin Smash. This weekend at Pope Lick, all pumpkins will be welcome and will become the nexus for latent rage and frustration. Normally tossing pumpkins in the trash creates large amounts of methane gas as they degrade in landfills. Hosting a pumpkin smash allows the pumpkins to be broken down and the parts will be used by local composting co-ops so that they can be properly degraded and used for fertilizing new community plants.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Ballet Celebrates The Life Of Former Artistic Director Alun Jones
Alun Jones joined the Louisville Ballet in 1975 alongside his wife Helen Starr, who was a dancer and teacher at the Louisville Ballet. He became the artistic director of the Ballet in 1978 and under his leadership rocketed the ballet to much local and global success. His Louisville Ballet tenure boasts 78 world premieres and 65 Louisville premieres. 11 of those were full-length ballets.
leoweekly.com
Con Huevos Announces Fifth Location Will Open In 2023
Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine, announced this morning that its fifth location will open early next year (likely February) at 10639 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World. Con Huevos opened its...
Norton Commons to welcome local Mexican breakfast, lunch restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons is adding another Mexican restaurant to it's arsenal, this time with an emphasis on serving breakfast and lunch dishes. Con Huevos announced plans for its fifth location in Louisville, expected to open in Norton Commons in early 2023, according to a press release. The...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
foodanddine.com
Riot Cafe and The Limbo are no more
The headline news: Riot Cafe and The Limbo have closed. The closings came in stages. I believe the Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour was the first to report The Limbo’s closing on October 28, via Twitter, but Riot Cafe’s demise was revealed only yesterday afternoon at WDRB-41. Riot...
leoweekly.com
At Two Upcoming LFPL Author Events, Learn How To Age Gracefully And How The Best Leaders Give Away Power
LFPL Main Library (301 York St.) The UofL professor, neurologist and author of “Unaging: The Four Factors that Impact How You Age,” discusses “aging successfully” — that is, “the steps you can take in your activities, diet and mental outlook, to help you live to your fullest potential.”
leoweekly.com
Louisville Pizza Week Will Return This Month
Louisville Pizza Week is (almost) here again. During Pizza Week, more than two dozen restaurants in Louisville will offer select pizzas for $9 each. The event will return this year from Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20. Participating locations include: 8th Street Pizza, Angio’s, BoomBozz Elizabethtown, BoomBozz Highlands, BoomBozz...
leoweekly.com
The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy (Updated Nov. 2)
7:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. – Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with Robert “Sweatyhands” Day,...
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
leoweekly.com
Prison System Expert Kyle Ellison Will Present His Photo Exhibit At United Crescent Hill Ministries
Thursday morning, Nov. 3, Kyle Ellison will present “A Photographic History of Kentucky’s Prisons 1800-2022” at the United Crescent Hill Ministries. Pulled from archival images, the exhibit puts a human face on the jail and prison system that is forgotten when we talk about the people at risk of overcrowding in the jails.
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
wdrb.com
New wine shop opening Wednesday in historic New Albany building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine shop is opening in a New Albany building that has some history dating back to the 1860s. The Wine Shop on Pearl Street used to be an opera house, but now it's offering local and regional wines. "We walked the space several times...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Hip-Hop And Halloween Costumes: Everything We Saw At The Louisvillanella And Friends Halloween Party
The same weekend that a certain ultra-famous rapper from Louisville made his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live," more than a dozen other local hip-hop artists put on a Halloween-themed mega-show of their own in a venue particularly apt for Louisville's underground music scene: a vintage store. On Friday, Oct....
leoweekly.com
Louisville Public Defenders Take Employer To Court In Union Spat
Annie Zangari always wanted to be a public defender representing those who can’t afford counsel. It’s something she wants to spend her life doing. And it’s why, fresh from law school in 2018, she came to Louisville, a city she had no ties to, to take a job with the city’s public defender’s office.
