ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Ever Wanted To Join The Pegasus Parade? Applications Open Tomorrow.

Derby season may be months away, but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just about ready to start taking applications for next year’s Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade. This Friday, Nov. 4, members of the public can apply to march in the 2023 parade, which will return to downtown Louisville for its 68th year on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Ultimate Halloween Fest Invites You To Smash Your Pumpkins

Smash away your fall and winter anxieties with the Ultimate Halloween Fest’s Pumpkin Smash. This weekend at Pope Lick, all pumpkins will be welcome and will become the nexus for latent rage and frustration. Normally tossing pumpkins in the trash creates large amounts of methane gas as they degrade in landfills. Hosting a pumpkin smash allows the pumpkins to be broken down and the parts will be used by local composting co-ops so that they can be properly degraded and used for fertilizing new community plants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Ballet Celebrates The Life Of Former Artistic Director Alun Jones

Alun Jones joined the Louisville Ballet in 1975 alongside his wife Helen Starr, who was a dancer and teacher at the Louisville Ballet. He became the artistic director of the Ballet in 1978 and under his leadership rocketed the ballet to much local and global success. His Louisville Ballet tenure boasts 78 world premieres and 65 Louisville premieres. 11 of those were full-length ballets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Con Huevos Announces Fifth Location Will Open In 2023

Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine, announced this morning that its fifth location will open early next year (likely February) at 10639 Meeting Street in Norton Commons. It will replace a former location of Ramsi’s Cafe On The World. Con Huevos opened its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Riot Cafe and The Limbo are no more

The headline news: Riot Cafe and The Limbo have closed. The closings came in stages. I believe the Courier Journal’s Dahlia Ghabour was the first to report The Limbo’s closing on October 28, via Twitter, but Riot Cafe’s demise was revealed only yesterday afternoon at WDRB-41. Riot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Pizza Week Will Return This Month

Louisville Pizza Week is (almost) here again. During Pizza Week, more than two dozen restaurants in Louisville will offer select pizzas for $9 each. The event will return this year from Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 20. Participating locations include: 8th Street Pizza, Angio’s, BoomBozz Elizabethtown, BoomBozz Highlands, BoomBozz...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy (Updated Nov. 2)

7:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets. 7:30 p.m. – Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets. 8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with Robert “Sweatyhands” Day,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs

Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Public Defenders Take Employer To Court In Union Spat

Annie Zangari always wanted to be a public defender representing those who can’t afford counsel. It’s something she wants to spend her life doing. And it’s why, fresh from law school in 2018, she came to Louisville, a city she had no ties to, to take a job with the city’s public defender’s office.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy