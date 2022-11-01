Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
By Chloe Johnson Minneapolis Star Tribune Erin Jordan The Gazette And Sarah Bowman Indianapolis Star Corn was just starting to tassel across much of the Midwest, including fields in southern Indiana, a golden crown signaling the end of the season. But while most farmers were preparing for harvest, Ray McCormick was climbing back into his tractor to re-plant his soybeans....
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NMSU to lead multistate project to develop climate-adapted pecan trees
Certain regions in Mexico have lost up to 40% of their pecan harvests to a condition that causes nuts to germinate prematurely on trees. The disorder, known as vivipary, renders pecans inedible and unsellable. It has started to pop up in pecan orchards in Arizona and Texas, bringing worries to producers in the United States.
Thousands of students learn about construction trades
Around 5,000 students across Arizona went to the National Guard Papago Park grounds to learn about the construction trades over the course of Wednesday and Thursday.
