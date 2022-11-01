ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Brandoch Peters

Brandoch Peters was born on December 17, 1941, in Madison, WI to William Wesley Peters and Svetlana Peters. Brandoch passed away on November 2, 2022, from complications of dementia, a disease he faced with courage and dignity. Brandoch was a child of Taliesin, the grandson of Olgivanna Lloyd Wright and...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Northstreet restaurant collective opens in Eken Park

Northstreet, a new restaurant collective, opened Nov. 1 in the Eken Park neighborhood on Madison’s northside. Bloom Bake Shop, Cafe Domestique and Youngblood Beer Co. — three independent businesses operating out of the same building — are set to serve pastries, coffee and beer. “I [was in...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Mark Dittmer

Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt

Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt, age 75, of Baraboo and formerly of Lodi passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born in Ashland, WI on Sept. 20, 1947 to the late Ervin R. and Roberta M. (Roth) Hunt. Russ graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1965. After high school, Russ owned and operated his own filling station in downtown Madison; it was there he made his lifelong friend, Vern Hornback.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

John Phillip Byington

John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lucille M. Mandt

MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
DEERFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lorlene V. Pulver

Lorlene V. (nee Kahl) Pulver, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Lorlene was born on October 6, 1931, in Verona WI, the third of six children born to Vernon and Vera (Jones) Kahl in their farmhouse on Maple Drive Dairy located where Nine Mound Road is today. Lorlene attended the Verona Graded school and was a proud graduate of Verona High School Class of 1950. She met Fred W. Pulver at a local dance and after several Polka dances their love grew and eventually they married January 26, 1951. Together they raised six children. Lorlene continued to help raise her growing family by providing unconditional love and care to her 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Eunice L. Jewell

Eunice Leonora Barker Jewell passed away on November 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Born as the morning whistle blew in Crandon, WI on November 3, 1925, the Doctor declared that Eunice l was “born to work.” She began to fulfill this prediction as she helped her parents, George and Carrie (Stevens) Barker and her older brother, George, in their farming operations during the Great Depression. They rented farms in Black Earth, Arena and Clyde, WI, finally settling in Cobb, WI, where Eunice graduated from high school in 1943. Her work continued as she studied at the University of Wisconsin for a year, then earned a nursing diploma at Madison General Hospital.
DODGEVILLE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI

