Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Channel 3000
Brandoch Peters
Brandoch Peters was born on December 17, 1941, in Madison, WI to William Wesley Peters and Svetlana Peters. Brandoch passed away on November 2, 2022, from complications of dementia, a disease he faced with courage and dignity. Brandoch was a child of Taliesin, the grandson of Olgivanna Lloyd Wright and...
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson -- and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths -- will be covered in this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside
MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals
MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Channel 3000
Northstreet restaurant collective opens in Eken Park
Northstreet, a new restaurant collective, opened Nov. 1 in the Eken Park neighborhood on Madison’s northside. Bloom Bake Shop, Cafe Domestique and Youngblood Beer Co. — three independent businesses operating out of the same building — are set to serve pastries, coffee and beer. “I [was in...
Channel 3000
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Channel 3000
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt
Russell “Russ” Ervin Hunt, age 75, of Baraboo and formerly of Lodi passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born in Ashland, WI on Sept. 20, 1947 to the late Ervin R. and Roberta M. (Roth) Hunt. Russ graduated Sun Prairie High School in 1965. After high school, Russ owned and operated his own filling station in downtown Madison; it was there he made his lifelong friend, Vern Hornback.
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Channel 3000
John Phillip Byington
John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
Channel 3000
Lucille M. Mandt
MADISON – Lucille M. Mandt, daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Stoughton on March 29, 1932. Lucille married Thomas O. Mandt on Sept. 11, 1948. She was an excellent cook, loved to bake and can tomatoes and pickles from her garden. She was well known for her lefse. Lucille worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years and was also an active member in the church.
Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street
MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
Channel 3000
Lorlene V. Pulver
Lorlene V. (nee Kahl) Pulver, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Lorlene was born on October 6, 1931, in Verona WI, the third of six children born to Vernon and Vera (Jones) Kahl in their farmhouse on Maple Drive Dairy located where Nine Mound Road is today. Lorlene attended the Verona Graded school and was a proud graduate of Verona High School Class of 1950. She met Fred W. Pulver at a local dance and after several Polka dances their love grew and eventually they married January 26, 1951. Together they raised six children. Lorlene continued to help raise her growing family by providing unconditional love and care to her 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Eunice L. Jewell
Eunice Leonora Barker Jewell passed away on November 1, 2022 at the age of 96. Born as the morning whistle blew in Crandon, WI on November 3, 1925, the Doctor declared that Eunice l was “born to work.” She began to fulfill this prediction as she helped her parents, George and Carrie (Stevens) Barker and her older brother, George, in their farming operations during the Great Depression. They rented farms in Black Earth, Arena and Clyde, WI, finally settling in Cobb, WI, where Eunice graduated from high school in 1943. Her work continued as she studied at the University of Wisconsin for a year, then earned a nursing diploma at Madison General Hospital.
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
