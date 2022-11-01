As the nights turn cooler and football season is well under way there is a milestone that is coming for the Smith family. October thirteenth will mark our one-year anniversary for Christine’s Farm to Fork restaurant in downtown Edgefield. We have celebrated so many successes in that year but the greatest success for us is being part of the community. Without the support of so many we wouldn’t be here.

EDGEFIELD, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO