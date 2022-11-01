Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta Jr. Players open ‘Sister Act’ at the Kroc Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The kids of ‘Sister Act’ beat adults at the Georgia Theater Conference to advance to regionals in Kentucky, but Friday, the Augusta Jr. Players are ready to show their award-winning show. Sister Act Jr. opens Friday at the Kroc Center, and with a show...
Two job expos scheduled for 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Masters is hosting two job expos for Augusta-area high school students, faculty and staff at the Legends Club located at 2701 Washington Road, #22 Suite B in Augusta. The first one is Thursday, November 3rd, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and the second one is Saturday, November 5th, from 9:00 […]
WRDW-TV
Riverview Park Activities Center hosting CSRA Kid Jam
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA Kid Jam is coming to the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on Saturday. The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many events including cars, animals, food trucks, arts and crafts, and more than 100 vendors. The Augusta Drum Circle will also be there.
WRDW-TV
Ferris wheels, fun, and funnel cakes at Columbia County fall fair
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County fall fair is open through Nov. 13 for its 57th year. We were live from the fairgrounds in Grovetown. On opening night, they offered unlimited rides for $15. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them after 7 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
WRDW-TV
Augusta GreenJackets’ mascot up for Hall of Fame Award
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the famous mascots in the CSRA is up for top honors in the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards. The Augusta GreenJackets’ mascot, Auggie, was nominated by the public for the Minor League Community Impact Award. This is the first year the Mascot...
WRDW-TV
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County could win big by hosting soccer tournament
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders are expected to vote on a contract that would allow them to host a junior college soccer tournament coming up. It’s far from the first sporting event the county has hosted in the past few months. We were at Blanchard Woods Park, where the tournament is expected to bring in a lot of money to the county.
WRDW-TV
Community members join prayer vigil for Burke County coach
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends gathered to pray for a leader who has done so much for the Burke County community. Burke County head football coach Eric Parker continues to heal after collapsing during Monday’s game. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, not Coach Parker,’” said Burke County...
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking held for new Wagener-Salley High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Wagener-Salley High School on Tuesday. The new school has a budget of $65 million that includes adding a courtyard for students to gather before class. The school is the same from the 1930s and leaders say...
WRDW-TV
Strom Thurmond High prepares for opening night performance
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School theatre students will perform their musical ‘Beauty and the Beast.’. They’ve been practicing since the first weekend of August and that hard work is paying off. We went to one of their dress rehearsals for a preview. “We try to...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Week of October 13 is a Milestone for the Smith Family
As the nights turn cooler and football season is well under way there is a milestone that is coming for the Smith family. October thirteenth will mark our one-year anniversary for Christine’s Farm to Fork restaurant in downtown Edgefield. We have celebrated so many successes in that year but the greatest success for us is being part of the community. Without the support of so many we wouldn’t be here.
WRDW-TV
SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
WRDW-TV
Historic Augusta releases its latest endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historic Augusta announced its new endangered properties list on Tuesday. Historic Augusta hopes that its 2023 list, much like those compiled by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and other statewide and local preservation organizations, will attract the attention of investors, politicians and other interested groups to save the structures on the list.
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put on the street to help bus riders, as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years.
wgac.com
Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week
The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
WRDW-TV
An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School head football coach Eric Parker is in a hospital after collapsing during an away game. Parker will remain in the hospital for the next few days. Family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil Tuesday evening to pray for healing for Parker.
WRDW-TV
Crash on Wrightsboro Road delays traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews have responded to the scene of a vehicle crash on Augusta West Parkway at Wrightsboro Road Thursday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:21 a.m. There are reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County bicyclist breaks U.S. Junior World record
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local cyclist is training to follow in his dad’s footsteps as an Olympic athlete. We managed to catch up with him to learn more about his training. For the last two years, Jonas Walton spends his time training on the velodrome. “I started when...
Comments / 0