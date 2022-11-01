Read full article on original website
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Oakland County mother raises awareness with billboards after losing son to fentanyl poisoning
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A month after losing her 28-year-old daughter to stomach cancer, Rebecca Elmaksoud lost her 29-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning. "It was a senseless death, a senseless death that could've been prevented," she said. Elmaksoud calls her son Brandon's death a murder. She said she doesn't...
Passenger in truck charged with trying to strangle driver on M59 in Rochester Hills
FOX 2 - A Metamora man that tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver from the backseat as they were traveling on M-59 in Rochester Hills, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, was arraigned with assault with intent to do great bodily...
Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier last month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.
Ex WWE talent and MSU football player tried to choke driver in moving truck, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident...
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
Police shoot dog while responding to shooting at Warren apartment
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died and a dog was shot at a Warren apartment Thursday morning. Police said the 23-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspect were arguing at Hoover Square Apartments at 10 Mile and Hoover when the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Police determined that the man shot himself in the head during the argument.
Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville. Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Police said Freeman...
6-year-old Macomb County boy is first child to die of RSV in Michigan as cases rise
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As concerns of a respiratory illness that is particularly threatening toward children grow, health officials report a 6-year-old boy from Macomb County has died from RSV. The death was reported the same day the Oakland County Health Department asked anyone experiencing cold symptoms to...
Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
Deputies looking for loose wallaby in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County authorities are looking for a wallaby that is running free. The exotic animal was spotted in Bedford Township. It has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for overseeing exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities. Wallabies are small or medium-sized macropods native to Australia and New Guinea. The animals have been brought to other locations, as well.
South Lyon High School evacuated after bomb threat posted in bathroom
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - South Lyon High School was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat posted at the school. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed a bomb threat had been made at the school and that police had responded to the school, which is located off of Lafayette Street in South Lyon.
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
Man charged for concealing death of woman found in flatbed of truck he was driving
Last Thursday he was driving a pickup truck in Roseville when he got into a crash. Stephen Freeman fled, and then Roseville police discovered the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the truck.
Suspect wanted for stealing cases of drinks from Detroit Gordon Food Service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole cases of drinks from Gordon Food Service on Sept. 25. Surveillance photos show the suspect pulling a cart of beverages out of the store at 2760 E. Jefferson at 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
Detroit police looking for missing woman who has developmental disorder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman who has a developmental disorder. Joan Moon, 66, was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Moon is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. She...
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
