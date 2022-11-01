Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Hanford High grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said their ongoing investigation into the murder led them to identifying the 13-year-old as one of the homicide suspects, and obtaining a warrant for his arrest.
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
19-year-old shot to death in his car was killed by backseat robber, say Kennewick police
Investigators believe Chavez was shot by someone wanting to buy vape pens.
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect, 13, arrested for murder of 18-year-old
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspicion of first-degree murder relating to the death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia on October 15 around 1st Avenue and Benton Street, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jason Erickson. Erickson says the Benton County Sheriff's Office has been...
14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an active homicide investigation. According to information released by the police department Wednesday, the boy has been taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and is facing a 1st degree murder charge. The shooting happened October 29. KPD officers responded to the 1100 block of West 5th...
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
610KONA
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
KEPR
29-year-old man suspected of murder pleads not guilty
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The man accused of shooting and killing Fernando Pulido, 36, plead not guilty in Benton County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, is being held for suspicion of Second Degree Murder for the shooting death of Pulido in Kennewick back in September. His bail...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two arrested in fatal shooting
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects. Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities. Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges,...
yaktrinews.com
Silver SUV that struck Richland boy, fled scene seen on surveillance camera
RICHLAND, Wash. — Police have released security camera stills of the vehicle which they believe to have struck a 14-year-old student of Chief Joseph Middle School and fled from the scene in late October. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to...
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
KHQ Right Now
Adams County Sheriff's Offices searches for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front seat of a car...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
nbcrightnow.com
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
29-year-old Samuel Diaz Soto Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Pasco. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car at around 5:15 p.m. According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the accident happened at 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue. Samuel Diaz Soto, a 29-year-old resident of Pasco died...
