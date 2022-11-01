ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Woman pleads guilty to not paying over $500K in taxes

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to collect and pay over $500,000 in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge […]
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
PennLive.com

These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area

The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
abc27.com

USPS to host November job fair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
fox5dc.com

Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?

Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
lebtown.com

Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere

Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
abc27.com

Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
abc27.com

Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
