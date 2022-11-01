Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Woman pleads guilty to not paying over $500K in taxes
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to collect and pay over $500,000 in employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dary T. Son, 36, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge […]
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
These are the 10 highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg area
The top five highest paying jobs and six of the top seven in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are all medically related, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help us determine what the highest-paying occupations in the area, we used the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, […]
York County announces property tax-refund program for first-responders
YORK, Pa. — A new property tax-refund program has been announced for some first responders in York County. The Board of Commissioners of York County announced Wednesday the approval of a property tax-refund program for members of fire companies and non-profit emergency medical service providers. The program is designed...
abc27.com
USPS to host November job fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania. The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November. Applications will only be accepted online....
fox5dc.com
Best places to retire in the US updated as inflation woes persist: Which place is No. 1?
Americans searching for a place to spend their golden years have a new top priority this year: being able to make their mortgage or rent payment. U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire on Tuesday, unveiling Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top spot to retire as part of a shift in rankings due to retirees' concerns over housing affordability.
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
lebtown.com
Lebanon Boscov’s is not going anywhere
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, the Boscov’s at Lebanon Valley Mall isn’t going anywhere. LebTown reached out to Boscov’s to verify this after seeing more than 100 comments on a Facebook thread, with the original commenter saying that Trader Joe’s was headed to the property and another chiming in to say that a contract had been signed.
York County hiring teenagers as a way to combat poll worker shortage
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A shortage of poll workers is impacting election officials across the nation and here in Pennsylvania. The poll worker shortage has been something that has impacted Pennsylvania for many years and the pandemic only exacerbated that shortage. “Especially with the older adults that have served...
Lancaster County businesses getting in on Phillies Phever
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Phillies and Astros get ready for Game 5, Lancaster Cupcake is putting the final touches on some sweet Phillies treats at its Manheim Township store. “Phillies are obviously in the World Series and we wanted a way for our fans to celebrate, this...
abc27.com
Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Harrisburg complex has thousands of code violations, and a rehab offer that’s $10M short
Chad and Jessica Horner’s Harrisburg house has twice been hit by stray bullets. In one of those incidents the bullet hit a second-floor window cracking the pane and leaving a hole as a reminder. That was nearly four years ago. The Horners taped the window pane to keep it from collapsing. They are still waiting for a new window.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to making threats to kill congressman
NEW YORK – A Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania man pled guilty in federal court to making interstate communications with a threat to injure, which carries a sentence of five years in prison. Joshua Hall, 22, previously pled guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20...
abc27.com
Applications for heating assistance opening soon for all Pennsylvanians
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications for heating assistance will soon be available in Pennsylvania. The Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Income Maintenance Deputy Secretary, Inez Titus, and Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, announced the opening of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications.
Powerball reaches one billion, Baltimore residents plan to share wealth
What would you do with one billion dollars? It’s a question many are pondering as the Powerball has reached the billion dollar mark.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
