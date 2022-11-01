Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
u.today
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says
While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says Latest BTC Rally Could Be Last Bounce Before Major Correction
A popular crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying that the recent BTC rally could be the final leg up before another serious corrective move. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that Bitcoin’s support around the $18,000 level, which has kept the king crypto relatively stable since June, will likely not hold if BTC bulls fail to sustain the current ascent.
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for November 1
bitcoinist.com
Analyst Forecasts up to 54x for Uniglo.io with Massive Burn in November – Chasing Solana and Cardano Gains
Uniglo just announced the results of its first community vote: To burn or not to burn? In a landslide victory, votes overwhelmingly opted to burn the remaining stock of Uniglo’s native token GLO leftover from the presale. Analysts suspect this smart move could cause up to 54x positive price movement. GLO is already performing well in ICO, read on to find out more about this dynamic new project in Ethereum Network.
cryptonewsz.com
Biggest crypto presales to invest in 2022
Although the most well-known cryptocurrencies have been severely impacted by the current bear market, some tokens have given investors a chance to profit despite the bleak market conditions. Even in a down market, the value of these tokens is high since they have all the characteristics of a leading cryptocurrency-related initiative. Crypto presales provide investors the opportunity to be part of an exciting new venture before it is launched for the public.
bitcoinist.com
MicroStrategy Retains Long-Term Time Horizon On Bitcoin In Q3 Report
The world’s largest publicly traded company by Bitcoin holdings, MicroStrategy, has released its Q3 2022 report. The company, owned by perma bull Michael Saylor, announced that it still hasn’t sold a single Bitcoin. As Bitcoinist reported, Saylor’s company bought the dip again in September when it bought 301...
dailyhodl.com
Changpeng Zhao Calls Binance’s $500,000,000 Twitter Investment Priceless, Says Platform Has Immense Value
The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume has no regrets about investing in Twitter. In a new interview with CNBC, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that his company’s $500 million investment in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover isn’t about short-term time horizons.
cryptopotato.com
Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Plans to Reduce Headcount by 20%: Report
Galaxy Digital is the latest crypto-focused company to lay off staff members. The market downturn has hit digital asset companies across the board, and a large number have resorted to job cuts to remain viable in the current difficult market conditions. The latest to join the lay-off bandwagon is Michael...
