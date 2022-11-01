Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
49th Annual Christmas Parade and upcoming events
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Superintendent of Recreation & Community Service, Jasmine LoBasso, spoke about upcoming events that anyone in Bakersfield can attend. The Recreation and Park District is asking for local businesses to bring the Christmas spirit for the "49th Annual Christmas Parade" and apply to have a float in the parade.
Bakersfield Now
2nd Annual Holiday Market
Bakersfield; Ca — Christ's Church of the Valley in Southwest Bakersfield brings back their Holiday Market for the second year in a row. Hand made crafts from candles to paintings, art, tumblers, Christmas ornaments to soaps and so much more are up for grabs. It is Saturday November 5th from 9 AM - 1 PM.
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Nala from Kern County Animal Services!. Animal services are also looking for blanket donations. To adopt Nala or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Building new homes in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future. Kassandra Gale, the Assistant Planning Director in the City's Development Services Department joined us this morning to talk about the city's general plan. Gale spoke about various...
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Bakersfield Now
BPD extends deadline for Community Advisory Panel
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department has extended its deadline for the Community Advisory Panel until November 4th. The panel is an advisory body to be the community's voice on policing policies, procedures, and other key issues. The panel helps BPD develop strategies that improve public safety, enhance the...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield city officials don't agree with Newsom pausing homelessness spending
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced he's putting a pause on the last round of homelessness housing, assistance, and prevention grants also known as HHAP. The program is part of a $15.3 billion, multi-year state effort to combat homelessness. He claims Californians are demanding results, but the...
Bakersfield Now
Power outages near Rosedale Hwy. and Heath Rd.
-- This morning about 1000 customers in the western part of Rosedale near Heath Rd. woke up without power this morning. According to the PG&E website, The outage started around 5:40 a.m. and they are estimating power will be restored by 9:15 a.m. The company is currently investigating the cause...
Bakersfield Now
Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) A suspect in the major-injury shooting on Chester Avenue has been arrested, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 1200 block of 40th Street, said police. He was arrested by homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after they served a search warrant.
Bakersfield Now
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Shooting investigation near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, leaves one hurt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 4): Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left one man in critical condition Thursday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Thursday, November 3, at around 5:45 p.m. officers were called for a ShotSpotter activation in the...
Bakersfield Now
No charges filed against suspect in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Austin French was released this Tuesday from jail, just four days after he reportedly shot and killed 15-year-old David Lopez III last week in East Bakersfield. James Smith is the older brother of French, who was there the night of the shooting. He said the...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested on SB I-5, stole big rig out of Kern County
NEWHALL, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 4): According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 12:28 p.m., deputies from the Frazier Park Substation were called to the 15800 block of Edgewood Way to check the welfare of Kris Souza. The reporting party said...
Bakersfield Now
60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
Comments / 0