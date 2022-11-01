Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
wdayradionow.com
Pair of structure fires break out in Polk County
(East Grand Forks, ND) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that authorities responded to a pair of structure fires in East Grand Forks Tuesday. Crews first made it to the scene just after 3 p.m. off 410th Avenue Southwest in rural East Grand Forks to reports of a shed and three vehicles on fire. After that fire was supposedly put out, less than an hour later another fire nearby resulted in two outbuildings being destroyed.
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HUGO’S PARKING LOT
Earlier today, at 4:57 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Hugo’s (1750 32nd Ave South). The victim’s vehicle was driven by Adam Weshnevski, an 18-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Initial investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was traveling east on 32nd Ave South from the 2000 block. The vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, struck the berm, and then a tree. Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position in the Hugo’s parking lot. Mr. Weshnevski was transported via ambulance to Altru, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation, and at this time, no citations have been issued.
kroxam.com
ARREST/POLICE REPORT-NOVEMBER 1, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Rachael Dawn Olson, 48, of Mentor, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Amber Dawn Johnson, 32, of McIntosh, for 3rd-Degree DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Tomas Lloyd Lofgren, 60, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks County Social Services reports delays in getting food stamps out
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Social Services says there have been issues getting programs like food stamps out to people. Leadership at the county tells Valley News Live this is due to a growing program need and staffing shortages. A Valley News Live viewer contacted...
trfradio.com
Police Respond to Calls of Catalytic Converter Theft and Attempted Theft
Two reports of theft of catalytic converters were reported to Thief River Falls Police Saturday. Officers were called to 1101 Highway 1 East after the caller reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off of a van that was “parked at the MEC”. Police responded to that call around 8:30am.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
trfradio.com
MARIAN LANGEVIN BESSETTE
Marian Langevin Bessette, 89 of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Msgr. Timothy McGee presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Thief River Falls.
KNOX News Radio
GF woman sentenced in fentanyl case
A 38-year old Grand Forks woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in jail on drug related charges. According to court records Ginger Anderson entered into a plea deal that resulted in five of eight charges being dropped. Anderson was arrested in July and charged with being in possession of fentanyl possession – 10 grams or more. According to court records 13 years of a 20 year sentence were suspended. Anderson will also receive credit for 117 days already served.
valleynewslive.com
Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:. Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
KNOX News Radio
UND: More human remains found, including at medical school
UND has found more human remains in the last six weeks – including those of at least one Native American ancestor. That announcement from UND President Andrew Armacost, who disclosed in late August that the University had found remains of “dozens” of ancestral Native Americans, as well as sacred objects, on campus.
Comments / 0