Windows 11 has completed a year. And, as expected, Microsoft has released what is the first major update to its operating system, Windows 11 22H2, or version 2022 of this OS. This new version of Windows has come with a good number of new features and changes focused on improving the user experience. But it has also, unsurprisingly, with a host of bugs and issues affecting many users. Little by little, these errors have been solved with the patches that Microsoft has been releasing, but every few days new problems appear that drive users crazy.

2 DAYS AGO