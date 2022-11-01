Read full article on original website
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 10 and 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 the Easy Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Raspberry Pi OS is based on Debian, a Linux operating system. Most other operating systems you’ve seen or used on the Raspberry Pi are Linux-based. But what if you wanted to use a different approach?
geeksaroundglobe.com
Best Free Cloning Software to Transfer OS and Data in Windows
Computer has become one of the important parts in our daily life. We study, work, communicate with friends, watch movies, play games and so forth on our computer. However, as time goes by, the computer can bring bad experiences. Following are some common situations:. Your computer boots more and more...
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Desktop on Raspberry Pi OS Lite
Installing Raspberry Pi OS Lite is a great way to get the most out of any Raspberry Pi computer. It’s particularly useful on older models and the Pi Zero series. But what if you suddenly need to use a desktop? Raspberry Pi OS Lite doesn’t ship with a desktop environment, so what should you do?
daystech.org
AI Microprocessor | Renesas Electronics Corp.
The RZ/V2MA microprocessor from Renesas Electronics Corp. permits synthetic intelligence (AI) processing of picture knowledge from a number of cameras, providing a extremely correct picture recognition for imaginative and prescient AI purposes. Equipped with two 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A53 cores, the system is able to delivering excessive computing efficiency with a...
techunwrapped.com
Is your graphics card at 100%? It is a failure (more) of Windows 11
Windows 11 has completed a year. And, as expected, Microsoft has released what is the first major update to its operating system, Windows 11 22H2, or version 2022 of this OS. This new version of Windows has come with a good number of new features and changes focused on improving the user experience. But it has also, unsurprisingly, with a host of bugs and issues affecting many users. Little by little, these errors have been solved with the patches that Microsoft has been releasing, but every few days new problems appear that drive users crazy.
makeuseof.com
How to Install HEVC and HEIC Codecs on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A High-Efficiency Image Container (HEIC) file, the revised version of High-Efficiency Image Format (HEIF,) is a space-saving container that uses High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) to compress and stock your images and videos across devices. These formats help improve the image and video quality.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft updates Windows 11 requirements and supports new CPUs
The Redmond Giant has updated the official list of Windows 11 requirements, and it has done so to introduce the new processors that have hit the market in recent weeks. Microsoft has also taken advantage of the release of Windows 11 version 22H2 to fully support Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core Gen13, also known as Intel Raptor Lake-S.
