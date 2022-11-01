Read full article on original website
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
CNN — The Colorado 8-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California’s Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father – and climbing companion – said. Sam Adventure Baker and his father, Joe...
Father of boy, 8, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan was slammed as 'publicity hoax' by rock climbing veterans brands critics 'evil' - and argues his son's help from ropes is just 'semantics'
The father of a boy who summitted Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan has pushed back against critics who said the boy isn't really the youngest to ever climb the daunting rock face. Critics have accused Joe Baker of staging a 'publicity hoax' around the climb, saying he drummed up media attention...
Meet the 8-year-old who just made history as the youngest to climb El Capitan
An 8-year-old boy has made history, becoming the youngest to climb and summit El Capitan, the revered rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park that's widely regarded as one of the most difficult rock formations to climb. Sam Baker, a second grader from Colorado, ascended to the top on Friday....
Witnesses deny father’s claim his eight year old climbed El Capitan: ‘A publicity hoax’
After stepping into the national spotlight, a father is facing criticism after claiming that his eight-year-old son recently became the youngest person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in California – a 3,000 granite monolith known as one of the most difficult climbs in the world.Two children, aged nine and 10, were reported three years ago to have made the climb. But as the San Francisco Chronicle reported, they mostly utilised hand clamps letting them get up the cliff via a rope without touching the rock, which isn’t considered to be traditional rock climbing. Father Joe Baker...
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
Tourists stranded underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns are back on surface
The tourists who had become stuck about 200 feet underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, on Sunday when an elevator malfunctioned have all been brought back to the surface with the help of local fire departments.
Five people rescued after spending nearly 30 hours 200ft down in Grand Canyon caverns
Five tourists have been rescued after spending more than a day 200 feet underground after an elevator broke down at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton told CNN that “five folks were exiting the caverns when the elevator stopped working. Believing it was an electrical problem, a generator was brought in. It’s not an electrical problem. It’s a mechanical problem”. The group of five stayed at a motel suite at the bottom of the cavern. The tourist attraction is located around 65 miles northeast of Kingman, Mr Paxton added. “The...
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California
A rare species of butterfly was spotted at Joshua Tree National Park, a first for the park and maybe even California! The White-patched skipper (Chiomara asychis) was photographed shortly after the fall butterfly count in early October, park officials wrote on Facebook. Officials said the white-patched skipper is usually a Mexican species. According to butterfliesandmoths.org, The post Rare butterfly spotted in a first for Joshua Tree National Park, possibly also California appeared first on KESQ.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
Sam Baker, 8 years old, becomes the youngest person to summit El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park on Friday. CNN correspondent Mike Valerio reports.
Most Dangerous National Parks
America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
