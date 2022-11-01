A new startup known as H1 is causing a stir in the healthcare industry. The idea behind the app is so simple, it’s hard to believe it’s taken the world this long to produce such a handy tool. Just like LinkedIn, the app features a list of professional healthcare providers all over the world, including what their credentials are, which specialties they have, the research they’re currently conducting, and even which pharmaceutical companies have taken them out to eat.

