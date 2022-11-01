Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
Best web hosting sites for photographers in 2022
Take complete control with the best web hosting sites for photographers with 24/7 support and unlimited storage
From a Note to a Big Idea: How Content Supports and Promotes a New Product
Developing a brand-new solution is just one part of successful product promotion. Content showcases a product to your audience and maximizes your results.
aiexpress.io
How Mobile and Programmatic Marketing Have Now Become AI-driven More Than Ever
The AI-driven market has witnessed an enormous transition lately, which is obvious with reviews suggesting that the worldwide AI market is projected to achieve $1394.30 billion in 2029. We are able to already see the impression of machine studying, and pure language processing in advertising and gross sales, healthcare, training, cybersecurity, and lots of extra. The energy of synthetic intelligence lies in its adaptability and ever-growing potentialities, with a profound ripple impact even within the discipline of cellular advertising.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google buys AI avatar startup for $100 million
Google has bought a new company that deals with Artificial Intelligence based ‘Alter’ that develops avatars to be posted on various social media platforms and other media. The internet juggernaut bought the company for $100 million and kept the details under wraps. It has now revealed the details...
u.today
ShareRing Advances Its Vault's User Interface
ShareRing Vault, an all-in-one toolkit for personal data management, upgrades its interface to guarantee a better user experience for Web3 pros and newbies. ShareRing Vault's interface is upgraded, here’s how. According to the official announcement shared by its team, ShareRing advances the user interface of its flagship development, ShareRing...
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
salestechstar.com
Vsblty Awarded U.S. Patent for Innovative Content Management System That Incorporates Biometric & Proximity Content Triggers
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp, a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent No. 11,481,809 for the firm’s software platform that allows for specific content to be triggered by biometric and proximity triggers while ensuring the greatest protection for identity and privacy since no data collected is able to be inferred to personally identifiable information. The patent is the first awarded to the company, initially for use on large form vending, with additional applications to follow.
TechRadar
WordPress updates its website builder for the third time this year
Open source CMS (opens in new tab) WordPress.org has released WordPress 6.1 “Misha” in a bid to expand the block editing experience introduced earlier this year in WordPress 5.9 (opens in new tab) and WordPress 6.0 (opens in new tab). Named after the Soviet-Norwegian jazz pianist Mikhail “Misha”...
Adobe’s Recent Polling Suggests Well-Designed Websites Perform Better
If you’re in the e-commerce business, or if e-commerce is a part of your business model, then you need to have a website. E-commerce is the way of current and future purchasing products online. So, if you’re thinking of incorporating e-commerce into your web design, whether you’re doing your web design or hiring it out, here are some statistics that you might find helpful before you move forward.
Scrubs Magazine
New Website Aims to Be the “LinkedIn for Doctors”
A new startup known as H1 is causing a stir in the healthcare industry. The idea behind the app is so simple, it’s hard to believe it’s taken the world this long to produce such a handy tool. Just like LinkedIn, the app features a list of professional healthcare providers all over the world, including what their credentials are, which specialties they have, the research they’re currently conducting, and even which pharmaceutical companies have taken them out to eat.
Google Working On AI App To Let Users Create Images From Text — But Don't Expect To Get It Anytime Soon
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is preparing an app that will use artificial intelligence to create images using just text. What Happened: Users will only be able to do two things with this innovation: construct buildings through a function called "City Dreamer" or use the "Wobble" feature to interact with a cartoon monster, said Douglas Eck, a principal scientist at Google, according to Bloomberg.
Gizmodo
From Generative Images and Video to Responsible AI: Here's What Google Covered During Its AI@ Event
Google wants everyone to know that it’s indeed using its unprecedented access to the world’s ever growing data to build out powerful new AI tools. But while other newcomers to the field that are releasing products at an astounding clip, Google’s past battle scars with ethicists and regulators is forcing them to take a more cautious approach.
