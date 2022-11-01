Read full article on original website
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
Demand is high, supply is low at West Michigan food banks as inflation soars
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families across West Michigan need food, even more now than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food banks, however, are seeing fewer donations and the lowest inventory in decades. Normally the warehouse at Feeding America West Michigan, an organization that gathers and distributes food in West Michigan...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Whitmer rallies supporters in Muskegon Heights as polls tighten in governor race
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Whitmer Campaign rallied supporters in Muskegon Heights alongside a slate of other prominent democratic hopefuls Tuesday morning. The appearance, a leg of the campaign’s ‘Getting Things Done Tour,’ saw dozens of supporters, staffers and community leaders in attendance. Whitmer, introduced by...
Who is winning Michigan's races for Attorney General, Secretary of State?
LANSING, Mich. — As Election Day draws ever closer, important races across the state continue to tighten. Polling data from Cygnal, a leading polling company, suggests the races for Attorney General and Secretary of State have been getting closer in the last several days. Democrat incumbents Attorney General Dana...
MI Secretary of State assures a safe, secure and fair election
MICHIGAN, USA — The Midterm elections are next week and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson assures Michiganders they will be safe, secure and fair. Election officials and law enforcement are preparing for anything and everything after what they say they saw during the 2020 presidential elections. They're prepared to...
West Michigan clerks tout election security measures in run-up to Nov. 8
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Election security seemed top of mind to many Michigan voters, who will decide a number of consequential races next week — from who will assume the governorship to a raft of proposed constitutional amendments. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters said her office was busy in...
Local health expert encouraging Michiganders to get bivalent booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are growing concerns as cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu continue to rise. With COVID-19 still lingering, health experts are hoping to avoid a so-called "tridemic" before the winter months. Experts say the best defense against these viruses is to...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Michigan player wins $1M in Powerball Lottery, jackpot now at $1.2B
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — No one took home the jackpot from Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing, but a person from Michigan did earn themselves a big payday. The winning player from Michigan was one of 10 who took home at least $1 million for matching the five white balls drawn on Monday night (13-19-36-39-59).
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
'Preventing chaos': MI officials explain election processes, laws ahead of Nov. 8
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With the midterm election now just under two weeks away, election officials and experts in Michigan held a panel Wednesday, to give the public a better idea of how election processes and practices work, and lay out the procedural details. People closely involved in the...
Early childhood center teacher surprised as Teacher of the Week
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Our next Teacher of the Week is with the Allendale Early Childhood Center. Her students are toddlers and didn’t fully understand what the surprise was all about but it didn’t take them long to catch on. Andrea “Andi” Lee says she noticed the camera...
Little River Band of Ottawa Indians invited to submit new application for Fruitport Twp. casino
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Department of Interior is inviting the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township. In June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians request for a casino. In a letter,...
Redistricting set to shake up state legislature in this year's election
LANSING, Mich. — A change to voting districts this year could shift Michigan politics in a huge way. Created back in 2018, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission had a singular goal to reduce gerrymandering by making sure the State House and Senate represented the statewide vote. "If Democrats...
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
